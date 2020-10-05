Pacers, Rosengren lead at Camden Collegiate

CAMDEN — The USC Aiken golf team is in first place after two rounds of competition at the season-opening Camden Collegiate thanks in part to Björn Rosengren's record-setting second round at Camden Country Club.
Rosengren's bogey-free, 7-under 63 marks the lowest score in USCA golf history. It also tied the all-time Peach Belt Conference low score, which was set in 1994 by UNC Pembroke's Eric Wyatt. Rosengren is now the fifth PBC golfer to shoot 63.
Rosengren shot an opening-round 72, then shot to the top of the leaderboard. He's 5 under for the tournament, two ahead of teammate Leo Johansson (66-71) and Montevallo's Paul Murphy (68-69). Flagler's Nic Whittaker (72-67) is fourth at 1 under, and Lander's Valentin Peugnet (68-72) is fifth at even par.
USCA's George Eubank (73-72) is tied for 22nd at 5 over, Nic Poole (75-74) is tied for 36th at 9 over, and Tom Trowbridge (73-77) is tied for 39th at 10 over.
The Pacers return to action Tuesday morning for the final round of competition.