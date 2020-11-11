Other Masters favorites flying under the radar

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.