Other Masters favorites flying under the radar

AUGUSTA — Questions asked of competitors at this year's Masters Tournament have focused primarily on three topics.
Whether it's in a press conference or in a quick interview session outside of the media building, the world's best golfers are asked some combination of the following:
• How differently does Augusta National Golf Club play in November compared to April?
• How different will the Masters be without patrons in attendance?
• What do you make of Bryson DeChambeau's need for speed as he seeks the superlative smash factor?
Those are the things asked of players like Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, all of them at the top of the list of tournament favorites.
To ask about DeChambeau is a fair question, for sure, and players have approached it diplomatically. He is the tournament favorite – well, co-favorite with world No. 1 Johnson – after all, and he proved a lot of doubters wrong by blowing away the field at Winged Foot in September to win the U.S. Open by six shots.
Those players credit him for making such major changes to his body and adjusting accordingly in order to actually benefit on the golf course, and they've acknowledged that other players will change the way they approach the game.
One thing they might wonder, though, as they field those questions is how it could be possible for the top-ranked players in the world to somehow fly under the radar at the Masters.
McIlroy may be the happiest of all of them. The DeChambeau craze takes away a lot of attention from McIlroy's latest attempt to finally complete the career Grand Slam with a green jacket.
"I do prefer that. I like it. I've always liked sort of doing my own thing and trying to stay as low-key as possible," said McIlroy, the fifth-ranked player in the world and a four-time major champion. "... This is nice. It feels like everything this year. It's more subdued. It's more relaxed. That's the feel for me, anyway.
"Obviously Bryson is going to be feeling a little different because the attention is on him and deservedly so, coming off the back of a major win and basically disrupting the game of golf over the last few months. It's a big story, and I'm just as intrigued as everyone else to see how that unfolds."
As mentioned earlier, Johnson, who tied for second at last year's Masters, is actually the betting co-favorite and may be the hottest player in the world. Just look at his last six starts: T2, win, runner-up, win, T6, T2. That includes a win at the Tour Championship as he claimed the FedEx Cup, and he said this week this is probably the best he's played in his career because of how consistently good he's been.
Rahm is ranked second in the world and had a strong finish to the season that included a win at the BMW Championship. Schauffele, No. 8 in the world, was a runner-up here last year and was in the top five at the U.S. Open. Cantlay, ranked 10th, just won the Zozo Championship against an elite field and shot 64-68 on the weekend last year at the Masters before finishing three back.
Thomas may be the forgotten man among the favorites, which is hard to imagine for the third-ranked player in the world who won three times last season and had three other top-three finishes.
"He's earned it," Thomas said of DeChambeau. "Obviously I wish he didn't have an advantage over me and everybody else, but the fact of the matter is that he does and I just need to grow up and get over it because I can still beat him like I can anybody else, but it just comes down to playing better."
Then there's Koepka, the four-time major champion who slipped to 12th in the world while taking some time off to rehab knee and hip injuries. He's in fine form now, arriving in Augusta – where he was a runner-up a year ago – after a 65-65 finish in Houston to tie for fifth.
Of course, because it's Koepka, he doesn't really care whether DeChambeau or anyone else is considered the favorite this week.
"It's up to you guys," he said. "I'm just going about my business doing what I've got to do. Not worried about what anybody says or what anybody does. Just focused on my own game and from there, just go win."