Niemann out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Chile's Joaquin Niemann will miss this year's Masters Tournament due to a positive test for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result," Niemann said in a statement. "This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players last year. I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."
Niemann, who in 2017 won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, made his Masters debut as a 19-year-old in 2018 as the champion of the Latin America Amateur Championship.
Niemann was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world at the time he turned pro in April 2018. He has 12 top-10 finishes in 67 starts on the PGA Tour, including a win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019.
That December, he was a member of the International Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
His announcement that he will not play in the Masters, dropping the field to 95 players, comes a day before his 22nd birthday.
The 84th Masters Tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.