Masters returns to April date and a sense of normalcy after COVID-19 altered 2020 event

AUGUSTA — As Hideki Matsuyama prepared to tee off in the final round of the Masters Tournament, a sense of normalcy seemed to envelop the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hundreds of patrons lined the ropes to see if Matsuyama could make history as Japan’s first male golfer to win a major championship.

At the nearby 18th green, green folding chairs were set up in anticipation of a thrilling finish.

And from distant corners of the golf course, small roars could be heard as golfers already on the course made charges up the leaderboard.

The overall scene was a far cry from a normal Masters Sunday but a lot better than the patron-less Masters of 2020. That tournament was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic until November, and Dustin Johnson turned in a record-setting performance in front of club members, significant others, volunteers and media.

“It's nice to have people back out here. It was fun to interact with them,” Aiken golfer Kevin Kisner said before the tournament began. “I like the number of people. It's not overbearing, but you can still interact with some people that you see.”

Officials with Augusta National and the Masters don’t release attendance figures, but many observers pegged the attendance at about 20 to 25 percent of a normal Masters. Club members and players were able to bring more guests each day, and volunteers were allowed to purchase tickets as well.

The Masters also invited frontline health care workers, including several from Aiken Regional Medical Centers, to attend the tournament.

As more and more Americans receive their vaccination shots for COVID-19, the sense is that things will return to normal for the 2022 Masters. Face masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing were encouraged for patrons this year.

The 2020 Masters that was played in November was because of special circumstances. Make no mistake: Augusta National wants its event to be played in the spring when the course is firm and the foliage is in bloom.

“After the historic Masters last fall, it's great to be back at Augusta National in April,” Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Sunday. “The golf course provided a great test for these wonderful players and they certainly responded.”

Matsuyama held on to win and gave golf-crazed Japan its first Masters champion. His victory could be an inspiration around the world, much like Tiger Woods’ historic win at Augusta National in 1997.

“Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country,” Woods tweeted Sunday night. “This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Matsuyama has plenty to look forward to this year. In addition to being the Masters champion and all of the benefits that come with it, Tokyo is the site of the Olympic Games this year and Matsuyama will likely represent Japan in the golf competition.

“Hopefully I'll be a pioneer in this and many other Japanese will follow,” he said of his Masters win. “I'm glad to be able to open the floodgates hopefully, and many more will follow me.”

Not long after Matsuyama sealed the victory and slipped on the green jacket, celebrations began in his home country. No doubt a big celebration will be held when Matsuyama returns to Japan.

“I can't imagine what it's going to be like, but what a thrill and honor it will be for me to take the green jacket back to Japan,” Matsuyama said. “And I'm really looking forward to it.”