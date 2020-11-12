Kisner opens Masters with 71

AUGUSTA — Kevin Kisner's opening round at the 2020 Masters Tournament showed how there's more to the game of golf than meets the eye.
Kisner, one of the first players on the course Thursday morning, started on the back nine and hit the ball well following a lengthy weather delay but was over par at the turn. He hit it worse on the front nine yet scored better. It all added up to a 1-under 71 for Kisner, who's under par through 18 holes for the second time in five Masters starts.
"Just really a tale of two nines," he said following his round. "... I've never missed so many fairways at Augusta as I did today. It's not really a first cut this year – it's more, really, rough. I've got to get the ball in the fairway so I can attack the pins when I get a chance."
Kisner started his round with a tee shot off No. 10, then had to leave the course after the horn blew with plenty of bad weather on the radar. The delay lasted nearly three hours, and Kisner returned to the course and carded two consecutive bogeys to quickly fall to 2 over.
"I wish they wouldn't have let us do that," he said, referring to players being sent out on the course only to be immediately brought back in. "It started raining right when we took off. Started out a little rough there. But, all in all, it was a decent day. Turned out to be a beautiful day. It feels like July."
Kisner had good looks at par putts on his first two holes but missed them both. He ran his birdie putt 8 feet past the hole on 12 and made a tough come-backer for par, which gave him a boost.
He got it back to even-par with birdies on the par-5 13th and 15th holes, and a bogey on 17 had him at 1 over as he came back to the front nine.
Birdies at 2 and 3 got him into red figures, and he parred his way in from there for a 71.
Kisner knew coming into the week that the course would play long and difficult, with the rain really favoring the long bombers. The setup didn't hurt him too much Thursday, as many of the holes weren't stretched to their full length – like the par-3 fourth, which can play 240 yards but on Thursday was a much more comfortable 181 – and he still had plenty of scoring opportunities.
"The greens were just so receptive after all that rain," he said. "It was fun to have opportunities, not feel like you were hitting 3-irons and hybrids into every hole. I thought the setup was great."
The early morning start time wasn't advantageous, for more reasons than just the delay. The earliest starters didn't have an opportunity to see how the greens were rolling, and Kisner was shocked that he struggled with his normally steady chipping and putting.
Kisner is scheduled to tee off at 11:27 a.m. Friday.