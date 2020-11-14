Johnson surges ahead, leads by 4 at Masters

AUGUSTA — As expected, the Masters was anyone's tournament early Saturday morning.
Not long after that, Dustin Johnson decided he had other ideas.
Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, posted a bogey-free 65 in the third round to reach 16-under 200 for the week, taking a four-shot lead over the field while tying the tournament's 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.
Nine players were tied for the lead not long after the third round started.
By the time it ended, Johnson stood alone at the top.
"It's definitely still a long way to go," said Johnson, a Columbia native. "Still got 18 more holes left. But I mean, it would mean a lot. What a great event – it's the Masters, a major. I grew up right down the road, so this one would be very special to me."
Johnson, as good as he is and considering all of the marquee wins on his resume, still has yet to turn a 54-hole lead into a victory at a major.
"If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak," he said. "But yeah, I mean, tomorrow, it's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day."
Within reach of Johnson is a group of mostly unheralded players. Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are four shots back at 12 under, followed by Dylan Frittelli another shot back. Justin Thomas, the third-ranked player in the world, is the highest-profile player in the hunt at 10 under.
Johnson's 65 is his second of the week, and Saturday he started to make the tournament look like he had the day before. Johnson reached 10-under par through 22 holes before making his first bogey, but there were no squares on his card Saturday as he started to pull away from the field.
The Masters scoring record of 18 under is well within reach for Johnson, as it seems like he would have to recreate a previous major collapse – like the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, when a three-shot lead Sunday evaporated during a final-round 82 – to not wear the green jacket Sunday afternoon.
He seems so far from a letdown right now. The co-betting favorite this week, Johnson's last six starts have finished T2, win, runner-up, win, T6, T2.
"I mean, we know that we have to go low, and that's it. It's very simple. We have to just make a lot of birdies," said Ancer, who broke the Masters 54-hole scoring record for a rookie at 12-under 204. "I mean, if DJ goes out there and plays really solid like today, it's going to be pretty much impossible to catch him. The task is easy. You know what to do. It's not going to be easy, but you know whatever has to be done out there has to be pretty special."
The other players know they'll need to produce something special – and they'll likely need at least a little help from Johnson – to overcome such a deficit, but they're relishing the opportunity.
"I mean, it's what we dream about, really. That's why we want to play. Yeah, I really just can't wait for tomorrow," said Smith, the Australian ranked 45th in the world. "... We'll obviously need a hot start tomorrow, and then the back nine has been kind to me all week, so hopefully it can be kind to me one more day."
But what's considered too far behind Johnson?
The group at 9 under, seven shots back, includes 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed (71) and world No. 2 Jon Rahm (72).
Another shot back are Rory McIlroy (67), Brooks Koepka (69), Tommy Fleetwood (71) and Hideki Matsuyama (72), each one capable of running away with a major championship. But with eight shots behind?
That might be too tall of a hill to climb.
Ancer (69), Smith (69) and Thomas (71) were all tied with Johnson at 9 under once darkness fell over Augusta National Golf Club on Friday night, and a handful of other players joined them at that mark Saturday morning.
Johnson quickly created separation.
He got off to a hot start Saturday, nearly jarring his second shot for an albatross on the par-5 second hole. He tapped in for birdie, then birdied 3 and 4 to reach 13 under.
He birdied No. 7 and then added two more on the par-5 13th and 15th holes – he played the par-5s in 4 under Saturday, four strokes better than his second round.
Defending champion Tiger Woods (72) is 11 back at 5 under following a marathon day. Tournament co-favorite Bryson DeChambeau (69) made the cut by a shot Saturday morning and is at 3 under. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson (79) started the day four shots back but plummeted down the leaderboard.
The tournament is finally back on schedule following Thursday morning's rain delay, which left nearly 50 players still on the course when the horn sounded each of the first two days.
The players will tee off in threesomes off holes 1 and 10 Sunday, with tee times beginning at 7:50 a.m. The leaders will tee off at 9:29 a.m.