Jackets win Region 5-AAAA golf title

The North Augusta High School girls' golf team won the Region 5-AAAA championship Tuesday at Midland Valley Country Club, and South Aiken's Lindsey Greene earned medalist honors.
North Augusta's balanced lineup produced a total score of 411, with three all-region performers leading the way.
Greene, the reigning Aiken Standard Player of the Year, won the individual title again with a score of 84, two ahead of Aiken High's Kaylee McElwain. They were joined in the all-region team by North Augusta's Bella Waters (99), Aiken's Gracie Patterson (100), and North Augusta's Cassady Fortson (101) and Liv Johnson (101).
Up next is the Class AAAA Lower State qualifier next Monday at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence. The state championship tournament is Oct. 26-27 at the Barony Course at Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.