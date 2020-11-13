Golfers beware: Friday the 13th looms for Masters competitors

AUGUSTA — Thirteen is generally not a good number in golf.
It’s certainly not a score anyone wants to record and, in a broader sense, the number has never been considered lucky.
As the Masters Tournament field prepares to tackle Augusta National Golf Club on Friday the 13th, be prepared for something unusual to happen.
The superstition goes back centuries with many different theories on why the date is unlucky. Suffice it to say that plenty of bad things have happened on that date.
Friday the 13th has occurred during Masters Week only two times since the tournament began in 1934. The tournament was always played in the spring until this year, and it typically ends on the second Sunday in April.
The last time a Masters round was played on Friday the 13th was in 1984. Calvin Peete and Mark Lye each shot 66 that day, and Lye was the 36-hole leader. Weather delays plagued the third round on Saturday, causing that round to finish Sunday morning. Ben Crenshaw won his first Masters that year.
In 1979, bad weather struck on April 13. A two-hour suspension of Masters play began at 1:45 p.m., and play was suspended for the day at 6:30 p.m. The day wasn’t unlucky for Miller Barber; he tied the then-course record that Friday with an 8-under-par 64.
The second round concluded Saturday morning, and the tournament finished as scheduled on Sunday. Ed Sneed had a big lead but bogeyed the final three holes to fall into the tournament’s first sudden-death playoff with Tom Watson and Fuzzy Zoeller. It ended on the second playoff hole when Zoeller made birdie. He remains the last first-time participant to win in his Masters debut.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that out of the thousands of rounds and scores recorded in Masters competition, 13 is the highest score a golfer has ever made. It’s happened three times.
Tsuneyuki “Tommy” Nakajima of Japan was the first to make a 13. It happened, of course, on the par-5 13th hole in 1978. His misfortune began when he pulled his tee shot into the tributary of Rae’s Creek that lines the fairway.
After a penalty shot, Nakajima laid up. Then he hit his fourth into the water, and then a comedy of errors ensued. He also was penalized for the ball hitting his shoe and his club touching the water in the hazard. It all added up to 8-over-par 13.
“I promised myself to make an eagle but I tried too hard, so I messed up,” Nakajima told reporters through an interpreter.
Tom Weiskopf joined Nakajima in the “13 club” two years later. His misadventure began when his tee shot at the par-3 12th failed to clear Rae’s Creek. Then, in the drop zone, he rinsed four more shots on his way to 13.
“I’m extremely embarrassed," Weiskopf, a four-time Masters runner-up, said after the round. "I’ve never been so disappointed.”
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017, snapping a long winless streak in the majors, but he didn’t enjoy the first round in 2018 very much. The defending champion took an 8-over 13 on the 15th hole that year.
From the fairway, Garcia hit an iron for his second shot into the par-5 hole but it caught the front of the green and spun back into the pond. After taking a drop, Garcia tried to wedge it close to salvage par. But it, too, trickled back into the water. Three more balls found the water – that’s five total if you’re counting – before Garcia got one to stay on the green. He made the 9-foot putt for 13.
"I kept hitting good shots with the sand wedge and, unfortunately, I don't know why the ball just wouldn't stop," Garcia said.
Garcia has already run into some bad luck this week; he announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would be unable to play this week. He joined Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who also had to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Thursday’s opening round was delayed nearly three hours by inclement weather, but the forecast going forward looks good. Perhaps the worst has already happened at this year’s Masters but, if history is any indication, something strange is likely to happen.