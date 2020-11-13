Four share Masters lead heading into wide-open weekend

AUGUSTA — The top of the Masters leaderboard has a little bit of everything following Friday's play at Augusta National Golf Club.
Favorites. Dark-horses. Rookies. Veterans. Past champions. Stars still seeking a major championship.
All that lends itself to a wide-open weekend as the field continues to play catch-up following Thursday's rain delay. Forty-eight players remained on the course when darkness enveloped Augusta National on Friday evening, and those players will come back to the course to finish their rounds early Saturday morning before the field is cut.
Four players share the lead at 9-under par, two of which – Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas – many might have predicted and two others – Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith – who were nowhere near the list of favorites at the start of the tournament.
Twenty-two more players are within five shots of the lead, and several have plenty more golf to play in the second round.
Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, looked primed to run away with the tournament Friday afternoon. He reached 10 under with a birdie on the 13th hole, his fourth hole of the round and 22nd of the week, before cooling off to finish with a 70.
He birdied his last hole of the day to join the tie for the lead, and he's there without playing the par-5s up to his usual standards – he played the quartet in even-par in round two.
"Before I teed off, I think I would have taken (9 under)," he said. "But obviously I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now, but you know, I'm still happy with the way I'm swinging it, how I'm controlling the golf ball and everything I'm doing. You know, rolling the putter good. Just hopefully can see a few more go in over the weekend."
Johnson thought the conditions were similar to Thursday, and players are still taking advantage. Forty-nine are under par heading into Saturday morning, and Johnson thinks it's going to stay soft enough where players will have to stay aggressive and keep on the attack.
Thomas (69), the No. 3 player in the world, had to overcome a rough stretch Friday morning before he could get into attack mode. He was 5 under through 10 holes when the horn sounded Thursday, and he bogeyed his last hole Friday morning to sign for a 66.
He tried to shake off that finish but bogeyed two of his first four holes to start the next round. He birdied four in a row from 15-18 – he started on the back nine – and birdied both par-5s on the front side to erase a double bogey on No. 1.
He admitted after the round it's taken him a little bit of time to get over what he called "maybe the fear of Augusta National," where his best finish was a tie for 12th a year ago.
Smith (68), the 27-year-old Australian making his fourth start at the Masters, showed some of the strong play he used in 2018 to tie for fifth.
He was even-par for his second round when he bogeyed the 14th, dropping him to 4 under for the tournament, and at that point he just wanted to get back to 7 under.
Instead, he finished eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie to get into a tie for the lead.
"Yeah, it was a very up-and-down round, a little bit scrappy through the middle there," said Smith, who as a 19-year-old watched in the gym of the Queensland Academy of Sports when countryman Adam Scott won the 2013 Masters. "It could have definitely got away from me, just with tiredness and playing 26 holes in a day. But hung in there, and the reward was there at the end."
Then there's Ancer (67), the Masters rookie from Mexico who's ranked 21st in the world.
He got away with a few uncharacteristic wayward tee shots to make six birdies in his second round. He started his round with a bogey and then didn't make another, and he played the par-3s in 3 under.
Ancer has his Masters invitation framed in his living room and played the course for the first time last Wednesday, but he's playing like anything but a rookie through 36 holes.
"It's been amazing, and I know maybe it's not the same as in April, but I mean, it's incredible and I love it out here," he said. "I love the golf course, and I think this is probably one of my favorite places in the world."
Four are a shot behind at 8 under, including Patrick Cantlay (66) and Jon Rahm, who still has six holes to play and could have a big lead by the time the third round begins.
Five, including 2016 champion Danny Willett (66), are at 7 under.
First-round leader Paul Casey and 2018 champion Patrick Reed are two of five at 6 under, and each has seven holes to play. Casey, who opened with a 65, made his first bogey of the tournament on the 10th hole Friday.
Three-time champion Phil Mickelson (70) and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (69) are at 5 under, and defending champion Tiger Woods is 4 under through 10 holes.
Rory McIlroy (66), still seeking the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, roared back from a first-round 75 – "I'm like, where the hell did that come from?," he said – he finished off in the morning. He's one of six, including two-time champion Bernhard Langer (73), at 3 under.
Needless to say, there's still plenty of golfers in contention and plenty of golf left to play. One of those is Bryson DeChambeau, the tournament co-favorite who's 1 over and one shot below the projected cut line with six holes to play.
Players will return to the course at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and once the second round is complete the field will be cut to the top 50 and ties before the third round begins.