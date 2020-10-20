Four earn spots at state girls' golf championships

Four area high school golfers have earned spots in their respective state championship tournaments based on their performances in Monday's state qualifiers.
South Aiken's Lindsey Greene, Aiken's Kaylee McElwain and Fox Creek's Maycie Rice and Caroline Heath will all play as individuals in next week's state championships – Greene and McElwain in the Class AAAA tournament at the Barony Course at Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, Rice and Heath in the Class A-AAA tournament at Coastal Carolina's Hackler Course in Conway.
Greene, who last week was the medalist at the Region 5-AAAA championship, shot an 84 at the Lower State championship and McElwain, an all-region performer, posted an 89 as each punched their tickets as two of the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams.
North Augusta's girls, the Region 5-AAAA champions, came up just three shots short of making it to state with a team score of 403. Cassady Fortson led the Jackets with a 91.
Fox Creek's most successful season in its short history ended with a team score of 418 at Lower State, but the Predators still made more history by having two players qualify for state.
Rice, an inaugural member of the program, shot a 93 that was good enough to send her back to state for the second year in a row. Heath, an All-Region 5-AAA pick, was two shots behind her with a 95 and is now the second player in program history to advance to a state championship tournament.
The state championships are scheduled for Oct. 26-27.