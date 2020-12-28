Five picked for all-area girls' golf team

Five local players have been chosen as members of this year's All-Aiken Standard Girls' Golf Team.
North Augusta's Cassady Fortson, South Aiken's Lindsey Greene, Fox Creek's Caroline Heath, Aiken High's Kaylee McElwain and Fox Creek's Maycie Rice.
Fortson was the No. 1 player on North Augusta's Region 5-AAAA championship team and earned all-region honors with a tie for fifth at Midland Valley Country Club. She was North Augusta's top finisher at the state championship qualifier and narrowly missed out on earning a spot at state as an individual.
Greene, the two-time defending Girls' Golfer of the Year, is back on the All-Aiken Standard team for a fourth time. She won another Region 5-AAAA state championship and was the low local at state qualifiers. Competing as an individual, she finished seventh at the Class AAAA tournament and was named to the All-State team.
Heath earned All-Region 5-AAA honors and became the second player in program history to qualify for a state championship tournament. She finished 43rd at the Class A-AAA state championship.
McElwain finished runner-up to Greene at the Region 5-AAAA championship and was named to the all-region team. She qualified for the Class AAAA championship as an individual and finished 19th.
Rice is back on the All-Aiken Standard team for a second time. An inaugural member of the program, Rice advanced to a state championship tournament for the second year in a row and tied for 53rd at the Class A-AAA championship.
The Aiken Standard Girls' Golfer of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.