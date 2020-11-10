Defending champ Woods looking to recapture Masters magic

AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods still gets chills just thinking about it.
The walk up the 18th fairway at Augusta National Golf Club, needing to only two-putt from 15 feet to win his fifth Masters Tournament. The electricity surging through the entire property, the patrons willing one of the golf's greatest champions back to the game's loftiest peak. The walk off the back of the 18th green, arms open to greet his son Charlie, recreating the embrace he had with his father Earl after his historic first Masters title in 1997.
Who would blame him for still feeling a few goosebumps?
That was 19 months ago, when Woods recaptured the glory that was once commonplace but by age 43 seemed so far behind him.
Thursday, he tees off as the defending Masters champion, ready to try to retain a green jacket he's held on to for more than a year – but obviously not the way he wanted to.
"I wanted to earn it back in April, but obviously we didn't have that," Woods said Tuesday, hours before hosting the annual Champions Dinner. "But we had an opportunity to play this week, which, you know, early in the year, we didn't think we would have this opportunity. We are all very fortunate to be able to compete, and tonight, and, well, this whole day, is awfully special. I may never have the opportunity to take the jacket off property again ... it's going to be awfully special for me."
Golf's return from its coronavirus shutdown hasn't been especially fruitful for Woods, who just hasn't been able to put all of the pieces together at the same time during the same week. If the driver works, the iron shots go astray. If the approaches are accurate, the putter betrays him. If the putts are dropping, they're for pars instead of birdies after wayward shots.
It's always something, which is why his six events since July have looked like this: T40, T37, T58, T51, cut, T72.
Those aren't results that suggest a sixth green jacket, which would tie Jack Nicklaus for most all time, is in Woods' immediate future. Then again, he knows how to play Augusta National better than anybody and still expects to contend.
"It can be done. This is a golf course in which having an understanding how to play and where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps," he said. "The golf course keeps getting longer. It gets a little bit more difficult as I've gotten older and I don't hit it quite as far."
This year, the 25th anniversary of Woods' first Masters appearance, will likely require a lot of longer clubs into the greens as opposed to the game-changing driver-wedge combos he used to lap the field and literally alter golf's landscape.
He pointed to players like Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples – and even Nicklaus in 1998 as a 58-year-old – as players who have still been able to contend at the Masters despite being decades older than the game's young hot shots.
Woods is hoping he falls into that category this week, the same way he did last year.
"My body is feeling better than I did last year, so it was a little bit easier to hit those shots," he said. "You know, hopefully this year, I'll be as consistent as I was last year. You know, last year, I was able to hit a lot of really good iron shots and I putted great. I had a great feel of the greens. ... Hopefully I get the same feel as I did last year and put it all together."