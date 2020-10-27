College GameDay show will air live from Masters

With a fall date and no patrons allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament was always going to look and feel different.
On Tuesday, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced a new wrinkle: ESPN’s College GameDay program will air live from the club on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The studio for the program, which normally is set up at the site of the day’s biggest college football game, will be staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the ninth green of the Par 3 course.
“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley said in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”
The annual Par 3 Contest, traditionally held Wednesday afternoon of tournament week, will not be held this year.
“The fun and excitement of watching Masters competitors with their friends and family is what makes the Par 3 Contest such a special part of Masters week,” Ridley said. “We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring back this signature tradition.”
However, the opening ceremony on Thursday morning will go on as usual. Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player will hit honorary tee shots before the 96 players in this year’s field begin play.
Tee times have yet to be announced but players will be scheduled to start off the first and 10th tees in two waves the first two rounds.
ESPN and CBS will once again provide television coverage. ESPN will broadcast the Thursday and Friday rounds from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
CBS will provide Saturday coverage from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s coverage will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. As previously announced, the final round will finish earlier than normal.
The global television audience of the Masters will experience new and enhanced views of the unique November tournament, Ridley said, as Augusta National has worked with CBS Sports to showcase distinctive angles and shots from around the course.
Throughout the week, live coverage of the Masters will be broadcast to more than 200 countries and territories. The American Forces Network will also broadcast the event to U.S. military installations throughout the world.