Girls' hoops on display this weekend at USCA

As the rain poured down Saturday outside the USC Aiken Convocation Center, Curtis Jenkins couldn't help but be amazed by the number of people pouring into the building.
Jenkins, tournament director at this weekend's A1 Hoops League Session 2/Thoroughbred Classic at USCA, said it was mind-blowing to see the support for the 36 travel basketball teams in Aiken.
"The crowd that you see now," he said Saturday evening, gesturing to the socially-distanced fans milling around the Convocation Center, "they've been here since 8 a.m."
Of the 36 teams, ranging from fifth-graders through high school players, 22 are girls' teams. Jenkins said he felt there was a disservice being done to the girls' game in terms of a lack of exposure, and he wants to do something about it.
"The biggest push that we're trying to do for girls' basketball is for the area and state to know that girls' basketball is just as prominent as boys' basketball," he said.
Teams are visiting this weekend from places like Charlotte, Florence, Atlanta and elsewhere, but there's also a strong local connection that extends beyond just the venue.
"For this particular weekend, we have players from North Augusta, we have players from Silver Bluff, we have players from South Aiken. I wish they all would play on the same team," he said with a laugh. "We have a representative in the gym today from every high school in our area. ... They believe we can help, and we believe we can help."
Up next for the Greenville-based A1 Hoops Report is a session May 15-16 at North Augusta's Riverview Park Activities Center, followed by another session for elite teams and players at the Convocation Center scheduled for May 29-30.
The goal is to ultimately have a session played alongside Nike Nationals, the premier girls' basketball tournament that left North Augusta for Chicago in 2017, to bring more college coaches to the area to help players get recruited.
"They're talking about it. The dates have to be finalized. Of course, the boys are still here," for Peach Jam, he said. "There's been conversations that the girls are trying to come back from Chicago to be here. Hopefully they'll be here this year. It hasn't been finalized, but they're working it out as we speak to try to get the girls to be over at North Augusta. It would be tremendous for this area."
Sunday's games are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. A tournament schedule can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3t0eqp0.