Frittelli uses distance gains to get into Masters contention

AUGUSTA — There’s a player in Masters Tournament contention heading into the final round who has been tinkering with his driver to gain a few extra yards off the tee.
It’s not who you think it is.
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, is in solo fifth place after 54 holes at Augusta National Golf Club. He’s eight shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who was the pre-tournament favorite after bulking up his physique and experimenting with equipment to hit longer drives.
Frittelli is five shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, who matched the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record at 16 under. Frittelli opened the Masters with 65 and stumbled to 73 in the second round before bouncing back with 67 on Saturday.
Although this is the first time he’s been in the hunt in a major, he’s not going to back down. He is only a shot out of second place, but that’s not his goal.
“There's going to be a few times in your career that you'll be in contention, so it's pointless laying up and trying to play for a top five or something,” he said.
The 30-year-old has one PGA Tour victory, at the John Deere Classic in 2019. Prior to this week, he had missed the cut in five of nine major championship appearances.
Frittelli credits DeChambeau for inspiring him to change up his approach with the driver. He worked with his equipment manufacturer, Callaway, to switch to a 46-inch driver last month at the PGA Tour stop in Las Vegas.
“I picked up two, three miles of club speed there, and it's been awesome,” he said. “I've been flying it about 315, 320 off the tee with the driver, and I had to catch up the 3 wood because it was a big gap between. Hit a great drive on 18 with 3 wood (Saturday), and it's really been helping me.”
After three rounds, he ranks third in the Masters field in driving with an average of 318.9 yards. He trails only DeChambeau (327.5) and Rory McIlroy (319.7).
He’s dominated the par-5 holes at Augusta National with eight birdies and one eagle. On Saturday, he used his length to birdie the 15th for the third consecutive day.
“I managed to bomb it way down there and have 7 iron out of the rough,” he said. “That was a bit helpful.”
Frittelli was a college teammate of 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth at the University of Texas. This is his second Masters appearance; he missed the cut in his debut in 2018.
The native of Johannesburg would really like to join fellow countrymen Gary Player, Trevor Immelman and Charl Schwartzel as Masters champions. He thinks the fact that no patrons are allowed this week might work in his favor.
“It's just a golf tournament, isn't it? We're out there playing golf,” Frittelli said. “Luckily there's no fans; that definitely plays into sort of, I guess, my side because DJ and all the guys that have been doing this for 15 years are more comfortable with that. I’m definitely going to take advantage of that, and why not go for it.”