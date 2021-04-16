Former T-Bred Campbell earns national award

CLINTON —Now that's how you celebrate Senior Day.
Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell, a South Aiken grad, turned in one of the best individual performances in program history last week in the Blue Hose's 29-24 win over Davidson, and the awards soon followed.
The biggest one came Monday, as Campbell was named the Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week. The award comes a day after Campbell was named the Pioneer Football League's Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Campbell had the most stops (25) by a PFL player in a single game since 2014 and the most by an FCS defender in 2020-21. He had 11 solo stops and totaled three tackles for loss in the victory. One of those stops behind the line of scrimmage also forced a fumble that Presbyterian recovered, setting up a score on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the first half.
Campbell also had another tackle for loss on third down that helped force a Davidson punt deep in its territory.
With his three tackles for loss on Saturday, Campbell surpassed Antwan Thomas for the school's Division I record in tackles for loss in a career with the Blue Hose, and he set the program's single-game DI record Saturday with those 25 tackles. He has totaled 32 career TFLs including seven this spring to lead the Blue Hose.
Campbell is second among all FCS defenders this spring with 89 tackles, second in tackles per game at 14.8, and is fourth nationally with 7.5 solo tackles per game.
Presbyterian hits the road for the final time this spring on at 3 p.m. Saturday when the Blue Hose visits Drake for the seasn finale.