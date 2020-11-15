Final nine at Masters devoid of drama, but still entertaining

AUGUSTA — Golf fans like to say that “the Masters Tournament doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday.”
Dustin Johnson disproved that theory Sunday, winning at Augusta National Golf Club by five strokes as he took much of the mystery and drama out of it with his record-setting performance. He began the final nine with a two-shot edge and increased it by three.
But there were still plenty of thrills, and some spills, for the rest of the field on the course’s second nine.
Defending champion Tiger Woods dumped three balls into Rae’s Creek at the par-3 12th and made a septuple-bogey 10.
He said he misjudged the wind at No. 12. A year ago, it was the key to his victory as he made par there while many of the leading contenders found the water.
“From there, I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences in Rae’s Creek,” he said.
Rory McIlroy hit some interesting shots on his final nine holes, too. His second shot at the par-4 10th was so far right that it almost hit Jena Sims, the girlfriend of playing partner Brooks Koepka. He pitched long and had to settle for a bogey.
At the par-5 15th, McIlroy’s second shot found the water. But not the pond guarding the front of the green; the one over the green that is on the 16th hole. From 223 yards, his iron shot from the second cut flew long and the ball rolled into the water.
After a penalty drop, McIlroy got it up and down for par.
McIlroy, needing just the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, was 3 under for the day before the bogey at 10. He said his iron play had been hurting him since the PGA Tour resumed play in June.
“I had two 5-irons from the fairway on 10 and 11 today, for example, and just didn't hit great shots,” he said.
Cameron Smith tried to hit the green in two at the 15th, also, but he hit it so far left he could be heard muttering an expletive on the television broadcast.
With no patrons and no observation stands, Smith’s ball wound up left of the Sarazen Bridge. He wedged to 11 feet and sank the birdie putt, which ultimately allowed him to become the first player in Masters history to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.
Smith’s fellow runner-up, Sungjae Im, also made a difficult birdie on the 15th. His second shot from the fairway, from 253 yards away, carried long but stopped just short of going into the pond at No. 16. From there, Im “split the uprights” as his pitch between two pine trees settled four feet away and he made the birdie putt.
For the final round, players were able to stay away from big numbers for the most part. In addition to Woods’ one bad hole, Cameron Champ took a quadruple-bogey 7 at the 12th after hitting two balls into the water.
The incoming nine also yielded six eagles on the day: two at No. 13 and four at No. 15.
Woods had to wait 19 months to defend his Masters title. In a season full of postponements, he has struggled to find consistency. But he was proud of how he rebounded from the debacle at 12. He birdied five of the next six holes to shoot 76. His worst score at Augusta National was 77, which came in his 1995 debut as an amateur.
“This sport is awfully lonely sometimes,” he said. “No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub. You have to fight through it. Unfortunately, I've been there and you just have to turn around and figure out the next shot, and I was able to do that coming home.