Field set for Augusta National Women's Amateur

Eighty-five golfers have accepted invitations to the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur, scheduled for March 31-April 3.
“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”
The Augusta National Women's Amateur is back for its second edition after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
The worldwide field is again elite, with 21 of the top 22 players in the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking confirmed to play.
That includes the entire top five – No. 1 Rose Zhang, No. 2 Linn Grant, No. 3 Ingrid Lindblad, No. 4 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and No. 5 Yu-Chiang Hou.
Roussin-Bouchard is one of four South Carolina Gamecocks in the field. Joining her are Paula Kirner, Pimnipa Panthong and Ana Peláez Triviño.
Additionally, there are three Georgia Bulldogs in the field – Caterina Don, Isabella Holpfer and Candice Mahe.
Like in its inaugural year, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is scheduled for the week prior to the Masters Tournament and will consist of 54 holes of stroke play.
The first 36 holes will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 31 and April 1, after which the field will be cut to the low 30 players.
The entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National on April 2, and the final round will take place the following day with the 30 players who made the cut.
Jennifer Kupcho, now an LPGA Tour member, won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in a thrilling final-day duel with Maria Fassi.
There will be three hours of live final-round coverage of the tournament produced by NBC Sports.