Riders and horses with Aiken ties chosen for U.S. Eventing Team at Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Riders and horses familiar to area residents who follow equestrian sports have been named to the United States eventing team for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The members of the squad are Phillip Dutton and the 13-year-old Zangersheide gelding Z, Boyd Martin and the 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding Luke 140 and Liz Halliday-Sharp and the 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Deniro Z.
The first direct reserve horse is the 14-year-old Trakehner gelding Tsetserleg.
The second direct reserve horse is the 15-year-old Selle Francais mare On Cue.
Both Tsetserleg and On Cue are in Martin’s stable of horses, and he is a co-owner of On Cue.
Doug Payne and the 17-year-old Trakehner gelding Vandiver are the traveling reserves.
Payne is a co-owner of Vandiver.
Tamie Smith and the 15-year-old German Sport Horse gelding Mai Baum are the first alternates.
U.S. Equestrian, formerly known as the United States Equestrian Federation, announced the members of the Olympic eventing team Thursday.
Dutton has trained regularly in Aiken in the winter in the past, but early this year he spent time in Florida.
While in the Sunshine State, Dutton told the Aiken Standard that he focused on show jumping and dressage.
Dutton is the chairman of the organizing committee for the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase.
He has been an Olympian in eventing six times previously.
In 1996 and 2000, Dutton won a team gold medal while representing Australia.
In 2016, he earned an individual bronze medal while riding Mighty Nice and representing this country.
Dutton wrote the following on Facebook on Thursday:
“A huge thank you to the owners of Z – Tom Tierney, Simon Roosevelt, Suzanne Lacy, Annie Jones and Caroline Moran – and to all involved for the opportunity to represent the USA Eventing Team in Tokyo!
“This will be my seventh Olympics, but I’m just as thrilled and driven as I was the first time. Representing this country on the world’s biggest stage will always be an incredible honor and something that could not be done without the support of everyone who has so greatly contributed in their own ways.
“In addition to Z’s owners, I owe great thanks to my coaches, staff, vets, farriers, sponsors and family for all that they’ve done or sacrificed to make this dream a reality. And of course, the biggest thanks to horses like Z who make it all possible.”
Dutton, 57, is set to become the oldest U.S. Olympian since 2008, according to NBC Sports.
Martin trains at Stable View near Aiken during the winter.
He was a U.S. Olympic eventing team member in 2012 and 2016.
In 2019, Martin was on the gold-medal-winning U.S. eventing squad at the Pan American Games in Peru. While riding Tsetserleg, he earned an individual gold medal.
“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be named to this year's 2020 U.S. Olympic Eventing Team going to Tokyo,” wrote Martin in a Facebook post Thursday. “It is a huge responsibility that I take very seriously. My horses and I have given thousands of hours of practice to perform at our best, and I am happy to have three horses named to the squad.”
Halliday-Sharp, who trains in Kentucky and Florida, finished second on Deniro Z in this year’s LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
In 2019, Halliday-Sharp teamed up with Fernhill By Night to capture the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix, and she won the 2020 edition aboard Deniro Z.
The press release from the U.S. Equestrian Federation states that Payne is a resident of Aiken, but he told the Aiken Standard earlier this year that he was planning to move to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
He also said he would be returning to Aiken in the winter to train in the future.
Payne was a member of the gold-medal-winning U.S. eventing team for the 2019 Pan American Games. He also finished fourth in the individual rankings.
Payne rode Starr Witness in Peru.
Smith, who is based in California, and Mai Baum triumphed in this year’s LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
“I believe we have a competitive team to represent the U.S. in Tokyo,” said the squad’s chef d’equipe, Erik Duvander. “All the horses have had a little break, and we will now be working to improve some details we identified in the (Land Rover) Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L and Jersey Fresh (International) Three-Day Event CCI4*-L before we head to the team’s Mandatory Outing at Great Meadow in Virginia.
“Following that outing, we travel to our Pre-Export Quarantine in Aachen, Germany,” Duvander continued. “This is a great facility and will function as our final training camp where we will be working with dressage judges and have Peter Wylde working with us on show jumping. This is a very focused group of athletes who are committed to delivering a top performance in Tokyo.”
In eventing, which also is known as three-day eventing, there are three phases of competition – dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.
The eventing competition will be held July 30-Aug. 2 at the Equestrian Park and Sea Forest Cross-Country Course venues.