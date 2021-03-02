No spectators for LiftMaster Grand-Prix in Aiken, but livestream will be offered

No spectators will be allowed at the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase Friday and Saturday at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
That restriction is part of the foundation’s coronavirus protocols for events and activities, which it developed based on the United States Equestrian Federation’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The competition during the LiftMaster Grand-Prix will be livestreamed.
The schedule is a follows:
• Friday – Dressage, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Horse & Country TV (horseandcountry.tv/en-us) and the USEF Network (usef.org/network).
• Friday – Show Jumping, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Horse & Country TV and the USEF Network.
• Saturday – Cross-Country presented by the City of Aiken, 2:30 to 5 p.m. exclusively on Horse & Country TV.
There are Horse & Country TV and USEF Network pages on Facebook.
Horse & Country TV charges $9.99 a month to view events, but a subscription can be canceled anytime.
In 2020, the cost of general admission tickets for the LiftMaster Grand-Prix was $25 for two days or $20 for one day.
For more information, visit aikenhorsepark.org.