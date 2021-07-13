New barns going up at Bruce's Field, four scheduled to be completed by September

Construction is proceeding smoothly on the first four of 10 new barns scheduled to be built at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.

Workers have finished the concrete pads and erected the wood frames for two of the structures. The concrete pads have been poured for the other two.

“Our board’s goal is to have all four barns ready for use by the Aiken Fall Festival shows,” said Tara Bostwick, who is the Horse Park Foundation’s vice president and treasurer. “Unless we were to get days and days of rain, we feel like we can meet that goal.”

Aiken Fall Festival I and Aiken Fall Festival II both are competitions for hunter/jumpers.

Equus Events will conduct the shows.

Aiken Fall Festival I is scheduled for Sept. 8-12 and Aiken Fall Festival II will be held Sept. 15-19, according to equusevents.com.

Plans call for the six other new barns to be built next year.

All of the new barns will have 40 stalls apiece.

Bruce’s Field currently has eight 28-stall barns.

Also on the horizon is the construction of a new 250-foot by 350-foot competition arena. Bostwick said the Horse Park Foundation’s board is hoping the arena will be finished by next May.

Bruce’s Field currently has four competition arenas and three schooling arenas. One of the schooling arenas is large enough to be divided into two schooling areas.

The new barns and new arena are in the first phase of a project to add amenities to Bruce’s Field.

The Horse Park Foundation hasn’t announced what will be built during the second phase.

Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.

For more information, visit aikenhorsepark.org.