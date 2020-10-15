Augusta Polo Cup will host youth, adult matches in Aiken

The Augusta Polo Cup is coming to Aiken.
The fourth edition of the event will be held at Whitney Field on Mead Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 24.
There will be youth and adult matches.
Tailgating will begin at 1 p.m., and play will start at 3 p.m.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is the reason why the Polo Cup is being held in Aiken instead of in Georgia, according to a news release.
The wearing of face masks will be encouraged, but not required. There will be hand washing/sanitizing stations, and “socially-distant” tailgating will be an option.
The Augusta Polo Cup will raise money for the BRCA Foundation and the S.C. Youth Diabetes Association’s Camp Sweet Escape.
The missions of the BRCA Foundation include advancing specialized care of burn patients by improving access to burn education programs for first responders, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, nurses, physicians and other medical personnel.
The organization offers fellowships and scholarships to burn care providers and also is involved in education outreach efforts beyond those involving medical professionals.
Camp Sweet Escape is for children and teenagers, ages 7-17, who have Type I diabetes.
In the release, the BRCA Foundation is described as the Polo Cup’s host.
This year’s Polo Cup is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Fred Mullins, the late medical director of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital. He also was the president and CEO of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.
For more information about purchasing tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit augustapolocup.com.