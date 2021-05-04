Aiken Charity Horse Shows returning to Bruce's Field after 2020 pandemic hiatus

After being canceled last year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Charity Horse Shows are returning to the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Hundreds of hunters and jumpers, along with their riders, will be competing today through Sunday in Aiken Horse Show I and May 12-16 in Aiken Horse Show II.
“It’s great to welcome our friends from all over the country back to Aiken,” said Tara Bostwick, who serves as both vice president and treasurer of the Horse Park Foundation. "We’re really excited because this is such a special two weeks for us. These two shows really represent the essence of Bruce Duchossois’ idea that a horse show should have great hospitality and really focus on the exhibitors.”
Duchossois, who died in 2014, was the driving force behind the establishment of the Horse Park Foundation and the creation of a major equestrian center on Aiken’s Southside near downtown.
Bruce’s Field is named in his honor.
The Aiken Charity Horse Shows are the Horse Park Foundation’s “biggest fundraisers,” Bostwick said.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s editions will benefit Mental Health America of Aiken County and the Equestrian Aid Foundation, which is based in Wellington, Florida.
The Horse Park Foundation selected those two organizations because “both have been really supportive and helpful to people” during the COVID-19 crisis, Bostwick said.
She described mental health as a “huge, unseen victim of the pandemic.”
The Equestrian Aid Foundation provides emergency financial grants to horsemen in this country who are dealing with illness, catastrophic injury or other unforeseen crises.
The organization’s Equestrian Recovery Grant Program is assisting those who have suffered a critical loss of income because of the coronavirus.
“We wanted to pick organizations that weren’t necessarily organizations that people thought about giving money to during the pandemic, but that really played an important role,” Bostwick said.
Previous horse shows at Bruce's Field have generated more than $140,000 for charities.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.
During the Aiken Charity Horse Shows, competition will begin at around 8 a.m. each day.
There are more than 600 stalls in the barns and under tents at Bruce’s Field, and all of them will be full for both shows.
“We also know that a number of people also have rented stalls for their horses off-site,” Bostwick said.
The states where the Charity Horse Shows' participants live and/or train include California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas.
For more information, visit the “Aiken Charity Horse Show” and “Aiken Horse Park Foundation” pages on Facebook or aikenhorsepark.org.
The top classes in both Charity Horse Shows will be livestreamed. The link is ecuestre.digital/show-info/?id=616.