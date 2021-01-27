Energized Pacers shut down Braves

USC AIKEN 65, UNC PEMBROKE 52
The wait finally ended – in more ways than one – Wednesday night for the USC Aiken women's basketball program.
Wednesday's game at the Convocation Center against UNC Pembroke was the Pacers' long-awaited home opener after an increasingly-frustrating pack of postponements as opponents have dealt with COVID-19 protocols.
That wait ended at tipoff. The other ended at the final horn, when the Pacers picked up their first win of the season with a 65-52 victory.
"I'm very proud of our team. It's been a tough little stretch," said USCA head coach Mark Miller. "We played hard for 40 minutes, and I thought we for the most part did a good job guarding. We out-rebounded them by 13, and rebounding and defense has been something that we've struggled with all year long. For us to play 40 minutes of hard basketball and guarding and rebounding, I was pretty pleased with our effort."
The Pacers (1-4, 1-3 Peach Belt Conference), who started four freshmen Wednesday, checked off so many of those boxes that Miller stresses from his teams. They held UNCP to 34.5 percent shooting (25 percent from 3), won the rebounding battle 44-31, grabbed 15 offensive boards and blocked 11 shots.
Ten of those blocks belonged to 6-foot-3 freshman center Chidinma Okafor, who set a new program record for swats in a game. She added 11 rebounds for a double-double and scored six points.
The other three freshmen starters didn't disappoint, either. Emily and Delaney Trushel each hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points apiece, and Allycia Harris had eight points and 12 rebounds. Junior Madison Williams scored a team-high 11 points.
The 3-pointer was a big part of USCA's early offense, as the Pacers hit four in the first quarter for an 18-13 lead. Miller is admittedly an old-school coach who doesn't like to see a game turn into a 3-point shooting contest, but he also knows he has good shooters who can knock down those shots – it's just a matter of achieving balance.
More of that came as the game progressed. The Pacers ended up with 30 points in the paint and 14 on the fast break, and they shot 51.8 percent in the second half.
A 17-0 run bridging the first and second quarters gave the Pacers a 28-13 lead, and they were ahead 33-21 at the half.
USCA went on another run to start the third quarter, scoring 13 straight for its largest lead of the game at 25 points. Part of that run was efficient offense, and the rest was a defense that forced the Braves into six consecutive missed shots and three turnovers.
"I felt like we were a lot more aggressive," Miller said. "I feel like we had better positioning defensively, which allows us to get better rebounds. I feel like we had a different energy about us and going and getting it, which is something we haven't had consistently for 40 minutes. We did that tonight, and I think that was the difference in the game.
"We guarded. We played hard. We rebounded. We're gonna have nights that we shoot it really good, and we're gonna have nights that we don't shoot it very good. We've just got to be better defensively."
Miller said before the season started that, while he knew his freshmen were talented, he wanted his veteran players to step up so those freshmen could learn their roles without having to be the focal point on a nightly basis.
Part of that is patience – he has to remind himself some times that his team didn't have a preseason, didn't play scrimmages, and didn't play non-conference games. The kinds of things they'd normally be finding out in November are ones they're still learning now, something made even harder by postponement after postponement.
For much of Wednesday's game, though, they looked much further along than just their fifth game of the season.
"Pretty proud of them – they've learned on the fly," Miller said. "The key for us is that our veterans and returners start playing better and getting going, and they did that today."
Up next for USCA is another home game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against North Georgia.