Elder, first Black golfer at Masters, honored by Augusta National

AUGUSTA — The social justice movement that swept the nation earlier this year didn’t escape the attention of Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.
The club known for its privacy first admitted a Black member in 1990 and allowed women to join for the first time in 2012. Ridley announced Monday two measures to honor Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.
Ridley said two scholarships for male and female golfers would be established in the golfer’s honor at Paine College and that Elder has been invited – and has accepted – to hit an honorary tee shot next April before the 2021 Masters. He will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the traditional ceremony.
“Lee, this is an honor for all of us involved with the Masters Tournament and for everyone who loves this great game of golf, to commemorate your remarkable legacy in this way,” Ridley said. “We all look forward to April when this moment will be celebrated with the cheers and applause of our patrons and millions of golfers and fans everywhere.”
Elder, now 86, broke the Masters color barrier in 1975. He missed the cut, but later came back to compete five more times. His best finish was a tie for 17th in 1979.
“The opportunity to earn an invitation to the Masters and stand at that first tee was my dream, and to have it come true in 1975 remains one of the greatest highlights of my career and life,” Elder said in a statement. “So to be invited back to the first tee one more time to join Jack and Gary for next year’s Masters means the world to me."
Tiger Woods, the first minority golfer to win the Masters, tweeted his approval.
"We all belong," Woods wrote. "Such wonderful news to hear from Augusta National in celebration of Lee Elder."
Ridley said the recent events helped with the decision. In recent years, the club has sought to grow the game and provide more opportunities through its involvement in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition for youth and for creating events like the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“I think like all organizations, we've been moved by the events of 2020,” Ridley said. “There's been a lot said about racial justice and opportunity, and our question was not so much what can we say but what can we do.”
Customary to club policy, Ridley declined to elaborate on the number of club members who are minorities or female.
Paine College, the Historically Black College and University located in Augusta, will be the beneficiary of the golf scholarships and the creation of a women’s golf program funded by Augusta National. The Lee Elder Scholarships will help foster opportunities for Black men and women alike as they pursue their dreams on and off the course, the club said.
“Throughout my career, helping young men and women achieve their dreams through education has been a cause close to my heart,” Elder said. “I am deeply honored to share a connection with Paine College and these scholarships, which will provide life-changing opportunities for the deserving recipients.”