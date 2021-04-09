Defending champion Johnson misses Masters cut

AUGUSTA – Bye bye, Brooks. Adios, Dustin.
Ciao, Cantlay. Ruh-roh, Rory.
The Masters Tournament made its 36-hole cut Friday, and several notable players will not be in action this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.
The cut fell at 3-over 147, and 54 players made it. First instituted in 1957, the 36-hole cut rules have changed through the years but now the tournament takes the low 50 and ties for the final 36 holes.
Defending champion and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson was the biggest shock. He made bogeys on three of his last four holes Friday, shooting 75 to go with an opening 74, to miss the cut by two shots.
He blamed his poor play on his putting. Five months ago, Johnson set the tournament’s all-time scoring record with a 20-under performance.
"Six three-putts in two rounds, you just can't do that," Johnson said. "Obviously didn't drive it great but drove it good enough, and I felt like I even left myself – never was really too bad out of position, just the three-putts killed me.
"You take all the three-putts away, I'm 1 under. That was kind of the difference. But yeah, I just didn't putt very well."
Other prominent players to miss the cut were four-time major champions Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.
Koepka was a question mark to play this week after having surgery on his right knee last month. He posted rounds of 74 and 75 to miss by two shots.
Coming into this week, Koepka enjoyed a streak of making the cut in 24 consecutive majors that began with the PGA Championship in 2013.
“I worked my (butt) off just to get here, and then to play like this is pretty disappointing,” Koepka said.
McIlroy, who only needs a Masters win to complete the career Grand Slam, continued his recent struggles with scores of 76-74. He lost a ball right of the 10th green in the azaleas and had to go back to the fairway for a stroke-and-distance penalty that cost him a double bogey.
Patrick Cantlay, ranked No. 10 in the world, also was a surprising casualty. He posted rounds of 79 and 73 and finished near the bottom of the 88-man field.
Lee Westwood, the Englishman with a strong track record at Augusta National, also missed the cut.
Sungjae Im, who finished tied for second in the 2020 Masters played in November, never got on track. He shot rounds of 77 and 80.
None of the three amateurs in the field were able to make the cut, so there will be no Low Amateur honors bestowed this weekend.