Clemson golf coach Penley to retire following 2020-21 season

Clemson men's golf coach Larry Penley announced Thursday that the 2021 spring season will be his last leading the program.
Penley, who has been enshrined in multiple halls of fame during his 38 years coaching Clemson, is the school's longest-tenured head coach in any sport.
“I can’t thank Clemson University enough for allowing me to live a dream,” Penley said in a release from the athletic department. “Being part of the Clemson Golf program as a player, assistant coach and head coach since 1977 has been special to say the least. Thanks also to all of our past student-athletes and their families. It has been an honor to serve as their coach. I am proud of the way they have represented Clemson in competition and off the course when they were student-athletes and in their careers.
“I know I speak for my predecessors Terry Don Phillips and Bobby Robinson in wishing he and his wife Heidi a wonderful retirement,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Larry for the past eight years and appreciate his service to Clemson Athletics and countless student-athletes. His record on and off the course speaks for itself. We all look forward to celebrating Larry this season.”
Penley coached the Tigers to their fourth Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate championship last year, and they did it in record-tying fashion with a team score of 27-under 813.
The Tigers' four wins at Palmetto Golf Club have all come since 2012, and they haven't finished outside of the top four in seven trips.
"This golf course is so good, and I wish it was closer. ... We would play here every week," he said after last year's victory. "I think you learn how to play golf here. How this golf course is set up, everything about it, the condition, the history – it's such a special place, so we're just proud to be the champion here."
Of course, that local success is only a small slice of Penley's legacy at Clemson.
The Tigers have finished ranked in the top 20 nationally 25 times, with 13 top-10s, under Penley. He's taken them to the NCAA Tournament 36 times, winning a national championship in 2003.
The 2003 team won six times and was the nation's wire-to-wire No. 1 team. They beat Oklahoma State for the championship on the Cowboys' home course and had a 183-8-3 overall record against their opponents during the season.
Penley was an All-ACC golfer at Clemson before becoming the Tigers' head coach. He was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004, then the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame in 2009.
Additionally, he was a consensus National Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their national championship, and he's a seven-time ACC Coach of the Year.
Penley's Clemson playing career spanned from 1978-81, and at times he was teammates with Aiken's Michael Carlisle, Jim McNair, Jr., Paul Williamson and Jim White. Later, he coached former South Aiken greats Brennen King (1998-2001) and Matt Hendrix (2002-04).
“Thanks to all the administrators, in the athletic department and across campus, who have worked so hard to make this an elite program,” said Penley. “We’ve had an amazing journey together. I’ve thought a lot about retirement over the past few years and believe the time is right. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last four decades, but we have unfinished work ahead this spring. I can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish. We have a chance to be very special.”
Clemson begins its spring season this Sunday at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound, Florida, and the Tigers are scheduled to defend their Palmetto Intercollegiate title on March 8-9.