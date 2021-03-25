Clayton State names Vince Alexander head men's basketball coach

MORROW, Ga. — Vince Alexander is returning to the Peach Belt Conference.
Alexander, a four-time PBC Coach of the Year who is the winningest coach in USC Aiken program history, was announced Thursday as the new head men's basketball coach at Clayton State.
Alexander joins the Lakers after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for NCAA Division I Rice University.
“We’re excited to welcome coach Alexander to the Laker family,” Erlacher said. “The remarkable success he’s had in the Peach Belt Conference, reputation for recruiting highly talented student-athletes and vision for the future of our basketball program were all extremely impressive to everyone on the committee.
“I would like to thank our search committee for the wonderful job they did during our search. We had an incredible response to our vacancy, and they remained focused on the current needs of our men’s basketball program throughout the entire process.”
Coach Alexander comes to Morrow with 20 years of head coaching experience. The NCAA Division II veteran boasts a 341-250 record and has coached 30 All-Conference players across three institutions.
“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Ryan Erlacher, and the committee, for having the confidence in me to be the next head coach at Clayton State University,” Alexander said. “I am looking forward to working with Ryan to continue to build a reputable, nationally recognized program. It will be exciting to work alongside the coaches and staff within the athletics department.”
Alexander spent 10 seasons (2005-15) at USCA as the head men’s coach and amassed 196 wins with a .634 winning percentage and six 20-win seasons. Alexander remains the all-time winningest coach in school history.
While at USCA, Alexander coached 14 All-Conference student-athletes including a pair of PBC Player of the Year recipients in Chris Commons (2008-09) and Re’mon Nelson (2013). In 2014, Alvin Brown was named PBC Defensive Player of the Year while DeVontae Wright earned Tournament MVP honors in the same season.
From 2007-08 to 2013-14, USCA won 168 games, turning around a program that had posted six consecutive losing seasons from 2002-07. During that span, the Pacers collected four PBC regular season championships ('08, '12,-'14), five conference tournament championship game appearances ('08-'10, '13-'14) and three tournament titles, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.
Both seasons culminated with trips to the Elite Eight and, in 2014, the Final Four. Adding to his accolades, Alexander was named the Herbert Greene PBC Coach of the Year in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He also earned NABC Southeast Region Coach of the Year honors in 2008, 2013 and 2014.
In 2013, he was a finalist for the Clarence “Big House” Gaines National Coach of the Year award.
Prior to Rice, Alexander served as the head men’s basketball coach for Saint Leo University where he won over 50 games in four seasons. In his first season with the Lions, Alexander guided the team to a 19-12 record, the most wins by a head coach in their first season at Saint Leo.
Alexander's fast style of play saw the Saint Leo offense go from 64.2 points per game in the season prior to 83.4 points and an improved field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.
"We are excited to welcome Vince Alexander back to the Peach Belt Conference,” PBC Commissioner David Brunk said. “He’s a proven winner in our league with four regular-season titles, three tournament titles and two trips to the Elite Eight while head coach at USC Aiken. We look forward to seeing him back on the sidelines guiding the Clayton State team."
During the 2007-08 season, USCA lost in the conference title game to Clayton State 89-87. That game went into three overtimes and was the first and only conference tournament title the Lakers have won.
“It feels a bit surreal to be back in the Peach Belt Conference, but I am thrilled to return to a conference that has some outstanding programs and amazing coaches,” Alexander said. “Not only am I familiar with this conference, but I am confident I can guide the Clayton State men's basketball team to be a competitive contender within the Peach Belt.”
Alexander began his collegiate head coaching career at Mansfield University, where he led the Mountaineers from 1999-05, posting an 89-74 record. He earned his first 20-win season during the 2003-04 campaign and helped guide the team to a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Division championship in 2005. Mansfield has not had a 20-win season since Alexander left the program.
After starting 32-45 in his first three seasons, Alexander finished his time in Mansfield with three consecutive winning seasons and a 57-29 record. The Mountaineers would go 24-12 in the PSAC during that time.
Alexander earned his Associate of Arts degree in physical education from Blinn College (Texas) in 1987 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and recreation from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1989. He earned All-Conference and All-Region honors at Blinn and served as the team captain for two seasons at Oklahoma Baptist.
What others are saying
“Hiring Vince Alexander is a tremendous move by Clayton State. I first witnessed Vince’s teams over 20 years ago in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Since then, all he’s done is build winning programs and develop well rounded men.” - Shaka Smart, head men's basketball coach, University of Texas
“Clayton State has made an excellent hire in Vince Alexander. He is a true Division II guy and a fantastic coach. He is even better person and was one of the easiest coaches to work with during his time here. The southeast region and the Peach Belt Conference has re-gained a great leader and a fan favorite.” - Francis Reidy, Vice President & Director of Athletics, Saint Leo University
“Clayton State has hired one of the top Division II coaches in the country. Coach Alexander was a great benefit to our program in his time here and I am excited to see him back in charge of his own program.
"He has proven for two decades that he can win at a very high level as a head coach in Division II. But more importantly, he will be a great role model and mentor for the student-athletes at Clayton State.
"He will also be a great ambassador for the University and be visible in the community and state. Everyone at Rice University is thrilled for Vince and we can’t wait to watch him bring Clayton State to national prominence in short order.” - Scott Pera, head men's basketball coach, Rice University
“I enjoyed working with Coach Alexander when he was at USC Aiken. I considered Vince not only a colleague but also a friend. He was a proven winner; put USC Aiken on the Division II national men’s basketball map; and had a great community following. He works hard and expects those around him to do the same. I would expect that in a very short time frame under Coach Alexander’s leadership, Clayton State will become a consistent winner and one of the top PBC men’s basketball programs.
"If his past PBC success is any indication, the Lakers should be excited about the future. I wish Vince continued success.” - Randy Warrick, Retired Director of Athletics, USC Aiken