Chaptman optimistic after 1st week with Mustangs

GRANITEVILLE — Earl Chaptman knows what it takes to rebuild a high school football program.
In his first year at Camden as defensive coordinator in 2017, the Bulldogs won just three games. It didn't take long for them to become a powerhouse – this past season they won the Class AAA Lower State championship and were state runners-up.
That was his pitch when he interviewed for the head coaching position at Midland Valley, which has been mired in a slump since playing for a state title in 2015. The Mustangs have gone 6-40 overall (2-20 in region play) since then, and Chaptman is their third head coach in six years.
"I was a part of seeing that change and that turnaround," he said Friday after wrapping up his first week of practice with the Mustangs. "Really, I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel. I'm going to play copycat from what worked for us at Camden – creating excitement with little things like music (at practice), really putting an emphasis on the weight program and getting us bigger, faster, stronger. Once those things start to happen, that word of mouth travels and attracts more kids and more fans. At that point, it kind of becomes a snowball effect that takes care of itself."
There's plenty of work to do, especially with the Mustangs getting off to a late start getting spring practice underway. Still, Chaptman has seen the turnout increase each day, and he's seen interest from kids who either haven't played football before or had played previously but stopped.
"I think it's going well," he said. "I think we've been improving every day, which is obviously the goal as we start out with a new coaching staff and new offense and new defense. ... Really, for us, I'm optimistic about what the future holds with just the things that I've seen in week one."
Building excitement can be difficult for a program that's struggled. So one thing he's trying to do is just show the players what's different – that can be something as simple as playing music over the stadium speakers during practice, or getting them new helmets and gear, or sharing goals and plans for the summer that aren't like previous years.
"I think they're beginning to see that things are just completely different from what they were before and it's trending in the right direction, which is attracting more kids to come out," he said.
His style this week and moving forward is to bring increased energy and tempo to practice. He wants his players to work hard and have fun, but also to be efficient with their time on the field. He thinks they're adjusting well to that, and yet another change of schemes, so far.
Program veterans have had to adjust to several different styles during their years at Midland Valley, and some key injuries last year forced Kenneth Freeman to alter the offensive scheme to where the Mustangs were again doing something different.
These Mustangs will utilize a spread-based offense – which doesn't necessarily mean they're going to throw the ball all game long – to take advantage of their athleticism and operate in space more to have opportunities to make big plays.
The defense will lean on its experienced linemen and linebackers out of 4-3 or 4-2-5 sets.
It's going to be an uphill climb, as it would be with any team that's gone through a rough stretch. But the Mustangs have a head coach who's been there and done that, and this summer they'll start working toward the type of turnaround he just helped achieve.