Champions Dinner a Tuesday tradition at Masters

CHAMPIONS DINNER TRADITION
Tuesday at the Masters Tournament means one thing: the Champions Dinner.
Formally known as the Masters Club, the tradition started in 1952 when defending champion Ben Hogan suggested a dinner for those who had won the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters Club was formed and opened to all subsequent winners.
Honorary memberships were extended to tournament co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. Chairmen Bill Lane, Hord Hardin, Jack Stephens, Hootie Johnson, Billy Payne and Fred Ridley also became honorary members when they started their tenure.
The defending champion selects the menu and acts as host for the Tuesday night dinner. In the beginning the meal was usually a steak, but through the years the meal has become highly individualized.
Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2019 and plans to serve steak and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.
Here’s a sampling of menus served at the Champions Dinner through the years:
Charles Coody (U.S.), 1972
New York strip steak with mushroom caps, brie with peach nectar
Bernhard Langer (Germany), 1986
Wiener schnitzel and spaetzle, Black Forest cake
Sandy Lyle (Scotland), 1989
Jumbo lump crabmeat cocktail, haggis (sheep innards), neeps and tatties (mashed potatoes and mashed turnips), broiled pompano
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), 1995
Collard Green Soup, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail, Halibut in Spanish Green Sauce, Roast Rack of Lamb, Prime NY Sirloin Steak, Asparagus, Roasted Herb New Potatoes
Vijay Singh (Fiji), 2001
Seafood Tom Kah, chicken Panang curry, baked sea scallops with garlic sauce, rack of lamb with yellow kari sauce, baked filet Chilean sea bass with three flavor chili sauce, lychee sorbet
Phil Mickelson (U.S.), 2005
Quail served on Polenta with Mushrooms and Cheese, Fried Calamari with Spicy Tomato Sauce, Lobster Ravioli with Fresh Tarragon Tomato Cream Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
Adam Scott (Australia), 2014
Artichoke and Arugula Salad with Grilled Calamari, Australia Wagyu New York Strip, Moreton Bay Bugs, Sauteed Spinach, Strawberry and Passion Fruit Pavlova
Patrick Reed (U.S.), 2019
Caesar Salad, Wedge Salad, Prime Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye, Macaroni & Cheese, Corn Creme Brulee, Creamed Spinach, Steamed Broccoli, Tiramasu, Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee, Chocolate Crunch and Praline Cheesecake
HISTORY LESSON
85 years ago: In 1935, the golf course nines were reversed. Gene Sarazen scored a double eagle with a 4-wood from 235 yards at hole No. 15 to tie Craig Wood. Sarazen defeated Wood by five strokes in the ensuing 36-hole playoff.
75 years ago: In 1945, after being closed completely for two years (1943-44) due to World War II, Augusta National Golf Club reopened for member play.
65 years ago: In 1955, Cary Middlecoff scored a 65 on Friday and recorded a then tournament-record, seven-stroke victory to defeat Ben Hogan.
55 years ago: In 1965, Jack Nicklaus defeated Arnold Palmer and Gary Player by nine strokes for the then largest victory margin in tournament history.
45 years ago: In 1975, Jack Nicklaus defeated Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller by one stroke to win his fifth Masters title. A 40-foot birdie putt at No. 16 on Sunday proved to be the difference.
35 years ago: In 1985, Bernhard Langer became the tournament’s third international winner.
25 years ago: In 1995, a plaque commemorating Arnold Palmer’s achievements at the Masters was placed on new fountain at No. 16. Ben Crenshaw won his second Masters one week after the death of mentor Harvey Penick.
15 years ago: In 2005, Tiger Woods birdied the first hole in the 13th Masters playoff to defeat Chris DiMarco. His victory made him the third champion to win at least four Masters
5 years ago: In 2015, at 21 years old, Jordan Spieth set the mark for the most birdies in a single tournament with 28. His 18-under-par 270 matched Tiger Woods’ 72-hole scoring record set in 1997.
Source: Masters Tournament media guide