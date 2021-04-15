Bono, Johansson named to All-PBC team

USC Aiken golfers Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson were both named first team All-Peach Belt Conference, as announced by the league office Thursday.
Bono, a native of Rivera, Switzerland, posted a 72.5 stroke average. His best finish was sixth at the Bobcat Invitational when he shot even-par 210. Bono finished 1 under to take 14th at the Argonaut Invitational. He also had a 14th-place finish at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate. Last year, Bono earned second-team all-PBC honors.
Johansson, a native of Djurö, Sweden, played in seven events on the year. He posted a 71.0 stroke average. Johansson finished second at the Camden Collegiate after shooting 1 under. He had three additional top-10 finishes on the year. Johansson took eighth at the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational, sixth at the Bobcat Invitational and eighth at the Argonaut Invitational. Last year, he was a second-team All-America honoree, All-Freshman Team selection, PING all-region honoree, PBC Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference selection.
The Pacers will be in action Friday through Sunday at the PBC Championship in St. Augustine, Florida.