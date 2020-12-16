Blue Devils' Chandler signs with Howard

WILLISTON — Sometimes, the best play for Williston-Elko's football team was to just put the ball in the air and give Adrian Chandler a chance at pulling it down.
Why not? The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver has been one of the area's most dynamic playmakers since his freshman year, and he still made the most of every opportunity as opposing defenses started paying closer and closer attention to him.
College scouts started to notice, too, and Howard University offered Chandler the chance to play Division I college football. He committed in July, and Wednesday he signed with the Bisons during a ceremony at the Williston-Elko gym.
"It's definitely a wonderful feeling," he said after signing. "Going to the league is something I wanted to do since I was a little kid, and today I'm moving one step closer."
Chandler, Region 3-A's Receiver of the Year, had 522 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in eight games this past season, but his impact extended far beyond the passing game. He added two rushing touchdowns, a kick return for a score, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, three forced fumbles and an interception.
"You know every time AJ touches the ball, he's got a chance to make a big play. He did that over and over and over this year," said first-year Williston-Elko head coach Richard Bush. "As an opponent, when you're scouting film, you know you have to know where he is. We did a good job of lining him up in different positions this year and doing different things. He did a great job of accepting his role and excelling each time, each game, each week. He's got a chance to be a really special player at the next level."
Bush took the job in April and was faced with the tough task of installing new systems without the chance to practice in the spring or do much beyond conditioning in the summer. It was during the Zoom meetings while going over some of the finer details that Bush could see Chandler's football IQ at work.
The questions Chandler asked during those sessions showed his deep understanding of the game. He wasn't content with just knowing the route he was running – he wanted to know the how and why, too, to complement his physical gifts.
"He's a big receiver. He catches the ball well. He runs really good routes," said Bush, adding that Chandler was also dangerous on screen passes and was rarely caught from behind. "He has really good hands. He's one of those kids that does a tremendous job of catching the ball in traffic and going up and getting it at its highest point. That's really what he excels at."
Chandler will look to continue to excel at Howard, a historically Black university in Washington, D.C. Howard's football program competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – along with schools like South Carolina State – of the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Chandler wants to put in the work to take care of everything in the classroom first – he plans to major in sports management – and then everything on the football field will take care of itself.
He committed around the same time during the summer as two other in-state players, Gaffney quarterback Undre Lindsay and Orangeburg-Wilkinson wide receiver Nahshawn Hezekiah.
"We kind of really teamed up to come to Howard," he said. "Everybody really came together and made a big decision."
Derek Youngblood, then Williston-Elko's head coach, warned that he had a freshman coming up to the varsity roster that had the potential to be one of the area's best. Chandler didn't take long to start making waves, punishing the teams who double- or triple-covered current South Carolina tight end KeShawn Toney.
It wasn't long before Chandler started earning the attention of those extra defenders as he earned All-Region and eventually All-State honors. Now, he's a Division I signee.
"That really paved the way and inspired me the most, seeing them put in their work and getting all the attention," he said. "It made me go harder."