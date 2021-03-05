Area wrestlers to compete for state titles

Nine area high school wrestlers will compete for individual state championships Saturday at Dreher High School.
All nine are from Region 5-AAAA and earned their spots based on top-three finishes at the Class AAAA Lower State championships.
Two area wrestlers – South Aiken's Carson Sessoms at 120 pounds and Aiken's Triston Williams at 285 pounds – won Lower State titles to earn a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the state bracket. Williams also qualified for state last year at 285.
Each weight class has six qualifiers – three from the Upper State and three from the Lower State.
South Aiken's Lathan Garland is a No. 3 seed at 106 pounds and will face Dreher's William Smolka.
Midland Valley's Destin Freeman is a No. 3 seed at 126 and has a first-round match against Eastside's Lane Schrader. Freeman qualified for state at 113 pounds last year.
South Aiken's Camden Taylor, the Region 5-AAAA Wrestler of the Year, is a No. 2 seed at 132 and will wrestle South Pointe's Spencer Cox. Taylor made it to state in 2019 at 120 pounds.
Aiken's Will Brinkley is a No. 3 seed at 160 and faces Lancaster's Eric Byrd.
South Aiken's Hunter Goodwin is a No. 3 seed at 170 and has a first-round match against Greenwood's Ethan Richardson. Goodwin also qualified for state last year at 170.
Midland Valley's Cory Yazzie is a No. 3 seed at 220 and will wrestle Travelers Rest's Kodie Hughes, the defending state champion.
Midland Valley's John Burke is a No. 2 seed at 285 and will face Laurens' Kole Lawson.
The Class AAAA matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Spectators are not allowed. A live stream will be available at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/schsl/wrestling.