Area athletes to compete at state track and field championships

This weekend's South Carolina High School League state track and field championships will once again be loaded with local competitors.
The Class AAAA meet is scheduled for Friday at Spring Valley with events running from 5-7:55 p.m. Class AAA is scheduled for Friday at Lower Richland with events following the same timeline.
Class AA and A will have a combined meet Saturday at Lower Richland with events running from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Class AAAA meet will begin with South Aiken's Cailyn Johnson in the long jump, and she will later compete in the triple jump.
Aiken High's Arianna Williams qualified for the 100-meter hurdles, and her teammates Eliza and Sandi King both qualified for the javelin throw. Antavious Lawton will run both the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
North Augusta's Gabriel Beasley and Midland Valley's Kaiya Wright will both compete in the high jump.
At the Class AAA meet, Strom Thurmond has qualifiers in the boys' 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Deondra Jones qualified for the 100 dash and 400 hurdles, Canaan Talbert will run in the 400, John Rhynes will compete in the high jump and Breasia Adams and Synia Hillary-Davis both qualified for the shot put.
Class AA will be the busiest meet for the locals.
Silver Bluff will have competitors in the following: Traevon Dunbar and DenTavis Morris in the 100, Laurie Lamar in the 100 and the long jump, Kalyn Glover in the 200, DeVontia Dewitt in the boys' 400, Aaliyah Washington and Fantasia Smith in the girls' 400, Allante Williams in the 110 hurdles, Khiree Cummings in the boys' high jump, Alexis Bryant in the girls' high jump, Nicholas Brown in the long jump and Mike Moody in the triple jump. Additionally, the Bulldogs qualified their boys' 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays and the girls' 4x400.
Barnwell's Marcus Robinson qualified for the 200 and 400, CJ Ransom will run the 400 hurdles and Shontavia Tyler will compete in the shot put.
At the Class A level, Chris Kitchings will compete in the 100 and long jump, and the War Eagles' Key'Asia Dunbar will look to defend her state championship in the shot put. Williston-Elko's Jordan Armstrong will throw the discus.
Programs for the state championship meets with a full schedule of events can be found at https://bit.ly/2SYaCoc.