Aiken Standard's Top Local Sports Stories of 2020

1. COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the sports world
This isn't unique to our area, or the world of sports – the coronavirus pandemic is the most significant story of 2020. Period.
The pandemic ended the spring sports season prematurely, slamming the door on many of the high school sports right as region play was beginning. It cost teams a shot at defending championships (like South Aiken girls' soccer and Wagener-Salley boys' golf) and took away so many seniors' final seasons. It took major events of the calendar altogether – more on that shortly. It drastically altered USC Aiken's athletic calendar, which on paper means an eventful spring for the Pacers.
It cleared out our summer calendar, and it significantly altered how our sports looked in the fall for those able to play. Summer practices were reduced to strength and conditioning, seasons were condensed, attendance was limited or not allowed, and teams fought through virus outbreaks of their own and of their scheduled opponents.
Throughout all of that, our area athletes, coaches, trainers, athletic directors and other administrators, parents, officials, workers, volunteers and more persevered for us to have a fall season at all – and they continue to do the same for the winter and spring sports.
2. Lady Jackets win fourth straight state title
North Augusta's girls' basketball team wasn't quite ready to cede its throne.
The Lady Jackets, winners of three consecutive Class AAAA state championships, were on their way to a rout for their fourth crown in a row when South Pointe fought back to take a third-quarter lead.
Tied with 8 minutes to play, the Lady Jackets did what they do best. They closed the game on a 25-12 run for a 70-57 win to become the seventh girls' basketball team in state history to win four consecutive titles.
The win capped a 109-5 record over the last four seasons, and it was North Augusta's 19th in a row in the playoffs.
3. Aiken-South Aiken football game canceled
The biggest cancellation locally due to the pandemic was the city's football rivalry between Aiken and South Aiken.
Played annually (and more than once in a year on several occasions) since South Aiken opened its doors in 1981, the rivalry consistently draws massive crowds and inspires an even higher level of intensity on both sidelines.
That wasn't part of the picture in 2020. Initially scheduled for the opening Friday of the region-only schedule, it was quickly moved to the following Saturday due to threatening weather. Then it was moved to Nov. 6 as the Hornets went through COVID-19 protocols.
Aiken High announced a second stoppage in late October, taking the South Aiken game off the schedule entirely.
4. Masters moved to November, Johnson wins in record fashion
It was a Masters Tournament like no other this year, moved from its familiar spot in April to mid-November due to the pandemic. No patrons, significantly reduced media, an entirely different color palette – and scores unlike any that had ever been posted at Augusta National Golf Club.
Columbia native Dustin Johnson, the hottest player in the world who was only slowed by a positive coronavirus test and break from the game, broke the Masters scoring record with a 20-under total on his way to a five-shot victory and his first green jackets.
He started the final round with a four-shot lead and, despite a less-than-stellar record in such situations in majors, made himself impossible to catch.
5. Peach Jam canceled
The announcement from Nike came late on the night of May 30 – the remainder of its Elite Youth Basketball League would be canceled due to the pandemic, spoiling what would have been the 25th anniversary of North Augusta's Peach Jam.
One of youth basketball's most prestigious tournament, Peach Jam had annually brought the game's future college and professional stars to North Augusta's Riverview Park Activities Center since 1996.
Another potentially record-breaking year for Peach Jam was wiped out, adding it to an ever-growing list of major cancellations.
6. T-Breds' Golyski wins pair of state titles
South Aiken swimmer Kaitlyn Golyski headlined another successful season in the pool by winning two Class AAAA state championship races.
Golyski started the state meet with authority, winning the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:52.09. After that, she won the 100 freestyle in 51.78 and was the top point-earner as South Aiken finished sixth overall as a team.
7. GreenJackets have whirlwind year
The Augusta GreenJackets had their most eventful year of their existence, and they did it without taking the field.
Fortunately it wasn't all bad news for the GreenJackets, who missed out on their season when Minor League Baseball announced on June 30 that there would be no games in 2020.
Their affiliation with the San Francisco Giants came to an end after 15 years, but then came a big announcement locally – the Atlanta Braves extended an invitation to the GreenJackets to become a Class A affiliate beginning in 2021.
8. Division I talent leads area signees
A majorly-condensed sports calendar didn't stop area athletes from signing to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level, and once again the area sent plenty to the Division I level.
Silver Bluff's Alijah Alford (The Citadel track and field), Williston-Elko's Adrian Chandler (Howard football), South Aiken's Caleb Eichelberger (Charleston Southern football), Aiken's Reagan Fairchild (Charleston Southern baseball), Aiken's RJ Felton (East Carolina basketball), Barnwell's Briggs Kearse (Wofford football), South Aiken's Hailey Roth (Wofford soccer), South Aiken's Jesse Sanders (University of South Carolina football), Fox Creek's CJ Tillman (Presbyterian football) and Strom Thurmond's BJ Williams (Wake Forest football) were among those who signed with Division I programs in 2020.
9. Pacers' Snyder, Thomas announce retirement
Two major coaching announcements came from USC Aiken – Jerry Snyder, who built the softball program and coached for 34 seasons, retired following the shortened 2020 season and Kenny Thomas, the baseball program's winningest coach, will retire following the 2021 season.
Snyder led the Pacers to 794 wins, taking over when the program transitioned to the NAIA level – and then five years later to NCAA Division II – and literally building their first field.
Thomas, who's amassed a 738-407 record over 21 seasons, has taken the Pacers to the NCAA Tournament nine times and twice won the Peach Belt Conference's regular season championship.
10. Prep coaches make major moves
It was another year of big coaching moves at the high school level, including at some of the area's most successful programs.
Jim Bob Bryant was introduced as North Augusta's new head football coach in February and led the Yellow Jackets to a Region 5-AAAA title. Derek Youngblood left his alma mater Williston-Elko to become Barnwell's new athletic director, and former North Augusta assistant Richard Bush took his place as the Blue Devils' head football coach and AD.
Jeremy Rinder was picked to succeed Malynda Young as Aiken High's head volleyball coach, and he guided the Hornets to a region title and an appearance in the Lower State championship match.
Brad Richardson stepped down as Midland Valley's baseball coach following a successful run that included a Class AAAA Lower State title, and Chase Bell was hired from Barnwell to take over the program. Aiken High assistant coach Gary Asbill is in charge of the Hornets' baseball program after Will Howard took an assistant coaching position at Sumter.
Another familiar name in a new spot was Eric Hofstetter, who after two-plus decades as Silver Bluff's head softball coach and an assistant football coach, was named North Augusta's swimming coach over the summer.