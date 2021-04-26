Aiken High's Dalton Graves signs with USC Aiken

Dalton Graves won't have too far to travel to play collegiate baseball.

Graves committed to continue his playing career at USC Aiken during a Monday ceremony held at Aiken High. Graves, a first baseman, smiled for plenty of photos with his family and friends after signing his letter of intent.

Graves said he chose USC Aiken because he's been a bat boy for the Pacers for years and he liked that it's local.

"I’ve always been around the guys," Graves said. "I really enjoyed being out there so I figured it would be a really good decision to go out there."

Gary Asbill, Aiken High's head baseball coach, was extremely complimentary of Graves, praising him for his attitude and how he carries himself.

"That’s the demeanor it takes to play at the next level that so many people don’t really understand," Asbill said. "That guy right there’s got it. You guys that want to do it at the next level: Be more like him. I can’t tell you anymore."

Phillip Blacha, Aiken High's athletic director, said Graves was one of the first students he had at the school and it's great to see Graves sign to play collegiately, "especially at a local place."