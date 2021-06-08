Aiken gymnasts wrap up record-setting season

Aiken Gymnastics recently competed at state, regional and national competitions. In all there were 72 gold medal state winners in individual and all-around events, 43 silver state medals and 33 bronze state medals.
AIGY had a record-breaking 26 gymnasts qualify for regional competitions to represent Aiken and South Carolina. There were also two level 9 gymnasts, Simona Jokulis and Brantley Johnson, that represented Region 8 in Eastern Nationals.
AIGY’s Level 10 gymnast, Jessa Davidson, competed March 26 at the state meet in Florence and finished first on vault, bars, floor and all-around. Davidson also finished second on beam. Level 10 gymnasts required a score of 35 or higher to move on to their regional competition, and Davidson moved on to compete in Palmetto, Florida, where she finished seventh on vault and fifth on floor.
The Level 9 Team finished first at the state competition with only three girls competing, beating out five other gyms. Gold medal winners at state for Level 9 included: Brantley Johnson (bars, beam, floor and all-around), Simona Jokulis (vault, bars, floor and all-around) and Olivia Leita (beam). Silver medal winners were: Johnson (vault) and Leita (vault). Leita also finished bronze in the all-around competition.
All of the Level 9 gymnasts moved on to the regional competition. At regionals, which is the best gymnasts from the eight surrounding states, Johnson placed first on floor, third on bars and fourth on vault and all-around. Jokulis placed first on bars, fifth on floor, sixth all-around and seventh on vault. Leita placed fourth on floor.
Both Johnson and Jokulis finished in the top placements at regionals, then advancing them to Eastern Nationals in Cartersville, Georgia. AIGY finished strong with Jokulis taking third place on bars and ninth on vault, and Johnson finishing ninth on floor.
The Level 8 Team included Cade Beth Rosser and Kenli Brown. At state, Rosser placed first on bars, beam, floor and all-around. Brown placed first on vault, bars and all-around, and third on beam and floor. Rosser and Brown were the top two Level 8 gymnasts and became part of the state team representing Aiken and South Carolina at the regional event in Montgomery, Alabama. At regionals, Rosser finished first on beam, second all-around and third on bars. Brown finished second on bars and fifth on beam.
The Level 7 Team included Caylee Steverson and Isabella Cutright. At state, Steverson placed first on bars, beam and all-around, and second on vault and floor. Cutright placed first on beam, floor and all-around, second on bars and fifth on vault. Steverson and Cutright were the top two Level 7 gymnasts and also advanced to the regional event. There, Steverson finished first on bars, fifth on beam and all-around, seventh on vault and ninth on floor. Cutright finished first on floor.
The Level 6 Team finished first at state as a team, beating out 32 other gyms.
Gold medal winners included Charli Heaton (bars and all-around), Madelyn Lorio (bars, beam, floor and all-around), Kaylynn Stearns (beam, floor and all-around) and Margaret McCoy (bars). Silver medal winners included Stearns (vault and bars) and McCoy (all-around). Bronze medal winners included Heaton (beam) and McCoy (beam). Heaton and Lorio became part of the state team at regionals, where Heaton finished second on bars and fourth on floor and Lorio finished second on bars. Stearns and McCoy were part of the All-Star team at regionals. Stearns finished sixth on floor, and McCoy finished eighth on bars and tenth on vault and floor.
The Platinum Xcel Team finished their year strong with a first-place finish at state, outscoring twenty-three other teams. State champions included Alexa Watson (bars, beam, floor and all-around), Cindy Vangelas (vault) and Kelsey Boynton (bars, floor and all-around), Silver medal winners included Watson (vault), Vangelas (bars and all-around) and Boynton (vault). Bronze medal winners included Maddy Gallam (beam and all-around) and Taylor Powers (floor). The top eight Platinum gymnasts moved on to regionals and Watson, Vangelas and Boynton were all part of the team. Watson finished first on beam, second on bars, third all-around and fourth on floor. Boynton finished third on vault and Vangelas finished fifth on bars. Gracie Goss competed in the All-Star Competition where she finished third on beam.
The Gold Xcel Team finished fourth at state out of 31 other teams. State champions for the Gold Team included Kathryn Connor (bars, beam, floor and all-around) and Harmony Braxton (vault, beam, floor and all-around). Silver medal winners included Connor (vault) and Caitlyn Hickman (vault, bars and floor). Bronze medal winner included Hickman (all-around). Connor advanced to regionals where she finished second on beam, third on bars and floor and fourth all-around. All-Stars competing were Braxton and Hickman. Hickman finished seventh on bars and eight on beam. Braxton finished seventh on vault and eighth on floor.
The Silver Xcel Team finished second at state out of 30 other teams. State champions for the Silver Team included Brielle Stewart (vault and all-around), Zoey Zefting (beam), Brantlee Nix (bars), Leah McKie (vault and bars), Alexandra Salomone (floor) and Campbell Hanna (floor). Silver medal winners included Stewart (bars and floor), Zefting (bars, floor and all-around), Nix (all-around), Bristol Byers (vault, bars and all-around), Salomone (bars) and Cerniya Griffin (bars). Bronze medal winner included Stewart (beam), Zefting (vault), Nix (floor), Byers (floor), McKie (floor and all-around), Hanna (bars), Anhnika Masterson (vault), Salomone (all-around), Bethany Bumgardner (bars and floor), and Kiana Flanagan (beam). Stewart and Zefting moved on to regionals, where Stewart finished first on bars, second on vault, third all-around and eighth on beam. Zefting finished seventh on bars.
All-Stars competing were Byers, Nic, McKie, Masterson and Hanna. Byers finished first on bars, Nix finished first on bars and eighth all-around, Mckie finished first on floor and sixth on vault, Masterson finished fourth on vault, and Hanna finished seventh on floor.
The Bronze Xcel Team finished third at state out of 28 other teams State champions for the Bronze Team included Cayla Porter (vault and bars), Maddy Hunter (floor), Maryeli Johnson (bars), Annabelle Dart (bars, beam and all-around), Delfina Berdie (vault and all-around), Libby Mussetter (floor), Maclen Masse (vault) and Harper Peterson (floor). Silver medal winners included Porter (all-around), Hunter (vault, beam and all-around), Johnson (floor and all-around), Eden Garrett (beam), Berdie (floor), Sophie Warren (beam), Calise Dube (beam), Brooklyn Hubbard (floor), Cassidy Reno (vault), Peterson (vault, bars and all-around) and Melina Powers (beam). Bronze medal winners included Garrett (bars and all-around), Dart (vault and floor), Berdie (bars and beam), Mussetter (bars and beam), Hubbard (bars and beam), Reno (floor) and Morgan Mitchell (beam).