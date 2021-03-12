5 Silver Bluff football players sign to continue playing career

Five student-athletes from Silver Bluff High School participated in a signing ceremony on Friday to make their commitments to play at the next level.

Breon Hill, Aubrey Newton, Keyon Quattlebaum, Quentin Walker and Xavier Wise, all football players, signed to play at Augusta United Graduate Academy.

The young men gathered in the high school's gym, with each donning a hat with the Augusta United logo.

De'Angelo Bryant, Silver Bluff's head football coach, noted that this ceremony is happening later than usual due to some extensions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryant spoke about each of the players individually, allowing him to brag about them.

Bryant said Newton's "character just exonerates in everything that he does."

"(Newton) loves Silver Bluff through and through, from the hallways to out on the field to being a part of anything that anybody else has going on," Bryant continued. "He wants to be successful, he wants everybody else to be successful."

Of Hill, Bryant said, "he wasn’t a guy that lit up the stat columns, but he made everybody else around him better. That’s what you look for in an athlete: just simply having an unselfish player that doesn’t mind doing the dirty work."

Quattlebaum is the "big upside guy" of the group, according to Bryant.

"(Quattlebaum) going to be a guy that I think is going to continue to grow and we certainly look for some big things from him over the next few years," Bryant said.

Bryant said Walker plays his heart out and just loves the game of football.

"(Walker) still has a lot of football to be played in him and I can’t wait to see him get after it next season," Bryant said.

Wise suffered a neck injury during his junior season, and Bryant joked that he looked like a tall giraffe because of his neck brace at the beginning of the year. While the injury was thought to be potentially career-ending, Wise battled back.

Bryant said he was impressed with the way Wise "came back and the way he led this group during the summer. He was always one of the first ones to workouts, one of the last ones to try to leave workouts."

Bryant ended by saying he was thrilled these five student-athletes were choosing to stay close to home and go to Augusta United.

"We’re certainly glad we finally have something in the CSRA to be able to give these guys a platform because we know that this area is absolutely loaded with talent," Bryant said. "We know that Silver Bluff is always loaded with talent. So, we’re certainly glad that these young men will get an opportunity to attend that school right there in their backyard."