4-time champ Lady Jackets stunned in 2nd round of playoffs

There will not be a fifth consecutive Class AAAA state championship for the North Augusta girls' basketball team.
The Lady Jackets were stunned 32-29 Wednesday at North Myrtle Beach in the second round of the playoffs, ending their season two games shy of the USC Aiken Convocation Center and a shot at a fifth title in a row.
Class AAAA Player of the Year Kiana Lee had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Jackets (15-2), who led for just 2:17 of the game. Zuri Goldsberry had eight points, Suniyah Rollins had seven points, and P'eris Smith had seven rebounds.
Wednesday's loss ended a streak of 20 consecutive playoff victories for North Augusta, which has a record of 148-11 (53-1 in region play) over the last six seasons.