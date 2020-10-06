2021 Latin America Amateur Championship canceled because of COVID-19

The 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship will not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament announced Tuesday.
The event, scheduled for Jan. 14-17 at Lima Golf Club in Lima, Peru, is conducted by the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Golf Association and The R&A.
Future championship plans will be announced at a later date, according to a news release.
The tournament began in 2014 and was designed to develop amateur golf in South America, Centra America, Mexico and the Caribbean region.
The champion of the LAAC receives an invitation to compete in the Masters, the British Open, the British Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.
Notable winners of the Latin America event include 2018 winner Joaquin Niemann of Chile and 2019 champion Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico. Niemann competed on the 2019 Presidents Cup International team and became the first Chilean to win a PGA Tour event with his victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019. Last year, Ortiz became the first player from Mexico to compete in the Masters since 1979, and he finished as the Low Amateur runner-up.
Niemann also won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2017.