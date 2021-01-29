2021 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley canceled

The 2021 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, originally scheduled for March 18-20 at Sage Valley Golf Club, has been canceled.
The cancellation of the Junior Invitational, regarded as one of the marquee junior golf tournaments in the world, is "due to current challenges surrounding COVID-19 and the tournament’s ability to adequately address the health and safety of all of the various constituents of the event," according to a news release.
“While we’re disappointed to cancel the Junior Invitational, it’s imperative that we prioritize the health of all participants, families, golf course staff and others needed to stage a world-class event like this,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation. “The Foundation Board, the Tournament Committee, and the Club at Sage Valley examined every possible alternative, and we ultimately determined it was not feasible to host the tournament this year due to the ongoing issues with COVID-19, new travel restrictions and unknowns surrounding the vaccine rollout.”
The Junior Invitational celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and marked the occasion with the announcement, with the help of LPGA Tour pros Lexi Thompson and Lorie Kane, of a new girls' competition to run simultaneously with the boys' event. The inaugural girls' tournament, however, will have to wait until at least next year.
“This was going to be a historic year with the addition of the world’s top junior girl golfers, which makes this even more disappointing,” added Davis. “Eligibility for the 2022 Junior Invitational will begin anew. We’re saddened for the boys and girls aging out of the event, and we wish them the best in their bright futures in college golf and beyond. We look forward to a safe and strong return next March.”
The Junior Invitational is the No. 1-ranked junior event in golf, according to Golfweek. The best of the best junior golfers from around the world can be seen that week at Sage Valley, and many have gone on to become top-tier college players and professionals.