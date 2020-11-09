2017 Masters champion Garcia tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Masters

AUGUSTA — Sergio Garcia announced Monday morning that he will be missing this week's Masters Tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 2017 Masters champion tweeted the following:
"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."
That leaves the field at 92 players. Joaquin Niemann of Chile, a former winner of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, announced Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be sitting out this week.
Past champions Angel Cabrera and Trevor Immelman are also not playing this week, but their decisions aren't related to the virus.
"Certainly, our hearts and prayers go out to Sergio and his family, we will miss him greatly, one of our great former winners here at the Masters Tournament," Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Monday.
Earlier this fall, Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour. Missing the Masters means Garcia's streak of playing in 84 consecutive majors will come to an end. His last missed major was the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
SCOTT'S RETURN: Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is back in action after a positive coronavirus test forced him to withdraw from the Zozo Championship three weeks ago.
Scott, ranked 15th in the world, returned to competition with a tie for 32nd at last week's Houston Open in his first tournament since the U.S. Open. This week will be only his sixth event since golf returned from its coronavirus shutdown.
Scott said Monday his symptoms developed right after his test. They were mild and only lasted for 24 hours, and he talked with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson about how each tested positive at a time when it meant they wouldn't miss the Masters like Garcia and Niemann.
"I feel for Joaquin. I know he's played here before as an amateur, but maybe it was his first go as a professional," Scott said. "And certainly for Sergio, a past champion, it's got to be tough to miss out. I hope they are both just feeling okay, nothing serious."
Scott has won twice within the past year – in December at the Australian PGA Championship and in February at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.
NEW CUT FORMAT: Masters officials announced early Monday morning a change in the 36-hole cut beginning this year.
The low 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes. Previously, from 2013-2019, the cut was the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes off the lead.
With less daylight and the threat of rain later in the week, that could help trim the field a bit.
The Masters first instituted a 36-hole cut in 1957 and reduced the field to low 44 and ties. From 1962 until 2012, it was low 44 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes of the leader.