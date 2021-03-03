2 Midland Valley football players sign to play at next level

Two student-athletes from Midland Valley High School participated in a signing ceremony on Wednesday to mark their commitments to play at the next level.

Jalen Eubanks and Dorian Hazel, both graduating members of the school's football team, were surrounded by their family and friends to commemorate the occasion.

Eubanks will play at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia, about 50 miles west of Pittsburgh. Eubanks, who plays center, said he liked the college the minute he stepped on campus.

“I went up there to visit and it’s an inviting place," Eubanks said. "It’s just a place I’d love to go."

Hazel, a running back, will continue his career at Augusta United Graduate Academy. He said he's excited to play close to home and near his friends and family.

"I’m just excited about having a good opportunity to play against very skilled players and show the coaches my talent and that I can be one of the greatest," Hazel said.

Hazel had 73 carries for 519 yards and two touchdowns for Midland Valley this past season.

Kenny Freeman, Midland Valley's head football coach, said he's excited to see the two players sign for the next level.

"It’s good for the program and it's also good for them," Freeman said. "It gives them a chance to continue their dream of furthering their education and also a chance to continue to play football."