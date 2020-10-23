Spooktacular at County Recreation Center celebrates Halloween

GRANITEVILLE — Dressed as convict, Mark van der Linden greeted guests as they arrived in cars and trucks Friday night for Spooktacular, a Halloween drive-thru event at the Aiken County Recreation Center.
Joining van der Linden, who is the director of the county’s Parks Recreation and Tourism Department were members of his staff, including Jeff Mayberry, who wore a Grim Reaper outfit, and Carolyn Rushton, who said her costume was inspired by the phrase “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
She brought lemons and a container with fake, bright yellow lemonade in it to Spooktacular.
There were four stations under small tents where motor vehicles could stop so the children they were carrying could receive bags of candy, color-changing cups, pencils, temporary tattoos and hotdogs.
“Normally, we do a carnival-style event outside for the younger kids, and there is a costume contest,” said Tandra Cooks, who is a recreation supervisor for the county. “Then we have a haunted house inside for the older kids.”
But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, plans were changed to make social distancing easier.
Cooks said there were enough goodies for 200 children, and there was a line of automobiles waiting to enter the drive-thru before Spooktacular's scheduled 6 p.m. start.