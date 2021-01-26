Silver Bluff High counselor named state's best

Silver Bluff High School Lead Counselor Elesha Ellison didn’t believe the year could get any better after she became the the first school counselor to win the Golden Apple Award in November. Things have only gotten better as she was recently named the statewide School Counselor of the Year by the Palmetto State School Counselor Association.
Ellison, also the PSSCA’s High School Counselor of the Year, will represent the Aiken County Public School District and South Carolina during the American School Counselor Association conference scheduled for 2022. She was honored recently during a celebration at Silver Bluff High School.
“We are so proud of you for being name school counselor of the year for our entire state,” said Sharon Worley, Aiken County Public Schools’ coordinator for counseling and career services as she presented Ellison with a gift of flowers on behalf of the school district and PSSCA. “This award could not have gone to a more deserving or professional school counselor.”
“Elesha is the epitome of what we should all aspire to be as professional school counselors,” Worley said. “She is student-focused and overlooks obstacles and finds solutions. Her desire to see all students succeed affects everyone she encounters, including her fellow counselors.”
Ellison credited any professional accolades she receives to supervisors and colleagues who have supported her and those who work alongside her each day at Silver Bluff High.
“I’m so humbled by this award,” commented Ellison. “I’m just so grateful to have had such amazing support during my career from all my former colleagues to everyone here at Silver Bluff.”
Silver Bluff High School Principal Dr. Katie Briscoe said Ellison shows her dedication to students and their families on a daily basis and is well deserving of this latest recognition.
“Elesha is such a wonderful person and an amazing lead school counselor,” said Briscoe. “We are so fortunate to have her serving our community with us here at Silver Bluff High School.”
Ellison was nominated by Aiken County Public Schools’ Director of Student Services Carl White.
“Elesha is a results-driven professional who always puts others above herself while making a difference in the lives of young people as one of the best school counselors in the nation,” said White.