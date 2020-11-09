Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious fire in Aiken County

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of suspicious fires that occurred at the same residence in the past four days.
On Monday members of the Silver Bluff Fire Department received a call at approximately 7 a.m. from a complainant with regard to a fully engulfed structure fire located at 73 Bell Clapper Court in Aiken County, according to a news release by the Silver Bluff Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a home as stated by the original complainant to be completely engulfed with flames.
With the assistance of New Ellenton Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. State Forestry, the fire was deemed to be under control around 11 a.m.
Upon further investigation the fire was determined to be "suspicious in nature" due to there being two vehicle fires on Nov. 6 and a brush fire on Nov. 7 reported at the same address.
No one was injured during either incident. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined as investigation continues. The scene has been turned over to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.