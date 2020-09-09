School district deals with hotspots, starts new technical support hotline for Aiken Innovate

The Aiken County Public School District has dealt with some growing pains as families begin using the few thousand free internet hotspots for virtual learning.
School district officials at the Sept. 8 school board meeting discussed how many devices each hotspot can handle and issues people have encountered using them.
Superintendent King Laurence said some families with multiple children have struggled a bit with hotspot connections. Director of Technology Don Pencille said each hotspot can reasonably handle three devices at once.
Pencille said the hotspots can typically handle three to five devices, but multiple devices engaging in video calls, like Microsoft Teams meetings, can cause some bandwidth issues. If a family has more than three students using district-owned hotspots, Pencille said to contact the district for an additional hotspot.
"There was a family of four and a family of five kids in the household … We deployed a second one to those households. The state is only providing one per household, anything above that, we're going to have to pay for," Pencille said.
The school district also faced issues with slowdowns from Verizon after families used a certain amount of data on their hotspots, Pencille said.
"We had a lot of users calling in today like, 'Our internet hotspot's not working.' Well, little did they tell us that they start throttling at 5 [gigabytes]. So of course we call the state, and they bumped it to 10 terabytes," Pencille said at the school board meeting.
Tech support hotline
The school district announced a new hotline this week for Aiken Innovate parents, guardians and students.
"Aiken County Public Schools strives to provide the best possible service and support to our parents, guardians and students," reads a message from the school district. "With this in mind, the ACPSD Technology Department has implemented a new technical support hotline for Aiken Innovate parents, guardians and students to call with technology issues related to recently distributed District devices."
The hotline, called the Ai Support Line, will provide assistance with device hardware issues, email and password issues and problems with internet access, according to the message.
District staff will be available via the hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for any holidays observed by the school district.
Any issues that aren't specifically related to the district's Aiken Innovate devices should be directed to the student's home school, according to the message.
The Ai Support Line phone number is 803-641-2642.
Early Learning Task Force
Jeanie Glover, chief instructional officer for the school district, provided an update Tuesday on the Early Learning Task force, a group of 48 educators tasked with selecting a computer-assisted instruction program for grades 4K-1 and a universal screener.
The task force selected a computer-assisted instruction package from Edmentum, which includes the programs Reading Eggs, Eggspress and Fast Phonics, as well as Exact Path, which includes reading, ELA and math for grades K-8.
Glover said teachers should be focused on direct teaching, not the computer-assisted instruction programs, during in-person class days under the hybrid schedule.
Edmentum will cost $91,482 for one year, covering licenses for all students in grades 4K-1, according to Glover's presentation.