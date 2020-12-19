Santa hears Christmas wishes, poses for pictures at train depot

Santa Claus visited the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Saturday to the delight of countless children and their parents.
His annual visit to the depot looked a bit different, as he was required to wear a face shield and visitors had to wear masks. Parents also had to make reservations for a session with Santa in order to limit the number of people in the depot at one time.
These safety requirements didn't stop the jolly gift giver from listening to visiting children's Christmas wishes, however.
Many children asked for games and toys even though they could not sit on Santa's lap.
Children were able to pose for a picture with Santa, and were able to relay Christmas wishes to him.
Mary Rosbach, the City of Aiken's tourism supervisor, said she was grateful the city could continue with the nine-year tradition even with the changes.
"From what I understand there aren't a lot of opportunities to see Santa this year, and this is such a big part in what we do in our department … we had to do something even if it looks different," she said.
"I feel the risk is very low," Santa said of his visit to the depot. "Everyone needs a chance to see Santa."