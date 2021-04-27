Republicans sweep North Augusta municipal election

North Augusta’s municipal election ended with voters ushering in a few new faces and extending the tenure of some of the familiar ones on city council.
Newcomers Briton Williams, for mayor, and Jenafer McCauley, for city council, earned victories in the North Augusta municipal election. Incumbents Pat Carpenter and David McGhee held on to their council seats after the unofficial results were tallied.
Williams defeated Richard Adams in the North Augusta Municipal election for mayor. Williams received 2,230 votes to Adam’s 860 votes.
“I’m relieved. I made my announcement mid-November, that’s five and a half months, two elections. It’s been a long hard journey, but I’m excited for this community because now we can go to work and start bringing everybody together to make North Augusta this incredible community in the future,” Williams said. “But I want to commend Richard Adams. Richard worked hard, and he got people excited, and we need to take that enthusiasm and continue to expand on that. It’s going to take all of us working together.”
In the race for the three city council seats, newcomer McCauley led all city council candidates with 2,329 votes. Incumbents Pat Carpenter and David McGhee won the other two seats up for grabs. Carpenter finished with 2,230 votes and McGhee earned 2,076 votes.
“I’m really excited, and I’m excited the community came out and … voted well and got a lot of support and I’m just looking forward to getting to work and getting the tasks done that we set out during the campaign,” McCauley said.
Carpenter, incumbent, has been on City Council since 1993.
“I’m just so excited, I just cannot wait to get started with the new mayor and his new ideas, and hopefully just make North Augusta even a better city than it is today,” Carpenter said.
McGhee is an incumbent who has been on City Council since 2013.
McGhee said he’s relieved and happy to have been reelected. “Just ready to keep working, just keep on the path and get back to work,” McGhee said.
Trina Mackie came in a distant fourth place with 993 votes.
There were still 425 write-in votes for city Council and 26 for mayor still unaccounted for at press time.
Council members expressed enthusiasm to work with Williams during his term as the new mayor.
“I’m so excited for Briton,” McCauley said. “He and I are going to work together on all the initiatives he wants to get implemented and to get done. We’re going to work hard and work really well together.”
The official results will be certified on Thursday, and new council members will be sworn in at Monday’s city council meeting.