PHOTOS: Final round of the Masters Nov 15, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 10 Buy Now Cameron Smith, of Australia, reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Charlie Riedel Buy Now Dustin Johnson is hugged by his wife Pauline Gretzky after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/David J. Phillip Buy Now Sungjae Im, of South Korea, tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Charlie Riedel Buy Now Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks across the Ben Hogan Bridge at the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/David J. Phillip Buy Now Corey Conners, of Canada, walks with his caddie Kyle Peters on the 15th fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Matt Slocum Buy Now Cameron Champ hits on the 15th fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Matt Slocum Buy Now Tiger Woods reacts after a near chip in on the second hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Chris Carlson Buy Now Paul Casey, of England, hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Matt Slocum Buy Now Brooks Koepka tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/David J. Phillip Buy Now Justin Thomas hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday. AP/Matt Slocum Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Today's Top Headlines Charleston County offering landlords cash if they drop eviction cases against their tenants Muschamp fired after Gamecocks' 3rd straight lopsided loss, Bobo named interim coach Over 3,000 coronavirus cases found in SC schools as state percent positive remains high Forsaken history: In her 350th year, key places in Charleston's racial past long neglected 2 SC cities among top US destinations projected for Thanksgiving travel demand Gamecocks can't stop Ole Miss as Muschamp's job teeters on brink Kiawah expects a record-breaking year in home sales; 2 new office buildings on way Luxury home sales are surging in Charleston and nationally Charleston's biggest Halloween fan, stricken with cancer, gets made-for-movies ending Horry County's weekend COVID-19 surge lifts November averages to the worst since July